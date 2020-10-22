Sign Up for Q Link Wireless If You Already Participate in Medicaid

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bring your own phone and keep your number when you join the newly expanded Q Link Wireless 4G LTE/5G network. If you already participate in government programs, such as Medicaid, or are newly unemployed, sign up to receive FREE cell phone service that saves you up to $420 a year.

Q Link Wireless participants receive the following:

Medicaid Recipients Are Eligible for FREE Cell Phone Service

3 Gigs of high-speed data

Powerful 4G LTE/5G network coverage

FREE SIM Card shipping

Zero phone bills for life

International calling

"One in five Americans are enrolled in Medicaid today. That number will only increase as we move through these unprecedented times," explains Rafa Carajal, Chief Operating Officer of Q Link Wireless. "Many of our subscribers participate in Medicaid and can use their 3 Gigs of high-speed Data plus UNLIMITED talk and text to make doctor appointments, harness the power of telehealth and keep loved ones close/stay connected to loved ones."

Medicaid covers vulnerable populations/groups such as special needs individuals and working families.

"We are lucky to live in a country that takes care of those who need it most. From those suffering traumatic brain injuries and the elderly/nursing home residences to those on the spectrum, government programs like Medicaid fill in the gaps," founder and CEO of Q Link Wireless. "Anyone who participates in Medicaid and other government programs is eligible for FREE phone service on our newly expanded 4G LTE/5G network.

With a quick and easy sign-up process, Q Link Wireless gives you the opportunity to loved ones, stream videos and connect to the world within minutes without a monthly phone bill. Apply today as a complement to Medicaid services you may already be receiving.

About Q Link Wireless

Q Link Wireless is a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. The company understands that communication is a life essential to connect with loved ones, employers and emergency services. Q Link Wireless is able to offer free and discounted wireless services because they are an approved provider of the federal Lifeline Assistance program. The Lifeline Assistance program was created in 1984 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under Ronald Reagan and updated in 1996. It allows low-income individuals who cannot afford a mobile phone to obtain one at affordable rates, ensuring they have basic communication services that help them live safely and productively. The Lifeline Assistance program is funded by collective fees that make up the Universal Service Fund (USF). These USF fees are collected by all wireless service providers. Created in 1997 by the FCC, the USF meets universal service goals to monetarily contribute towards the safeguarding and advancement of accessible and reasonable communication services.

