Signal Ring Unveils World's First Truly Cuffless Blood Pressure Tracker for Everyday Wear

An innovative blood pressure wearable that works seamlessly with your day

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Ring today launches as the first wearable designed to measure and understand blood pressure without the squeeze, noise or setup of a traditional cuff.

Blood pressure is one of the body's most important health signals. It changes all day with stress, sleep, movement and meals. Yet most people still capture it the way their parents did: a cuff that tightens around the arm for one reading, one moment in time.

Signal Ring, the first truly cuffless blood pressure wearable, is now available for pre-order.

Signal Ring takes blood pressure readings from the finger using an optical sensor and advanced algorithms developed over the past three years and tested on thousands of subjects. This is the first and only device that people can accurately track blood pressure without using a cuff for calibration. Each reading comes with context, helping the user see patterns over time plus understand how their lifestyle and daily behavior impact their arterial health.

"I had a life-threatening hypertensive event a few years ago, and what stayed with me wasn't just how serious it was but also how little I understood afterward," said Tom Moss, founder and CEO of Signal Ring. "Without the right technology, I couldn't actually see what my blood pressure was doing, or what was moving it, whether it was a workout, coffee or a stressful day. Signal Ring is designed so people won't have to guess the way I did. It's giving people a more convenient and reliable way to track and understand their blood pressure."

Built for everyday life

Traditional cuffs can be uncomfortable and easy to avoid. Signal Ring is designed to fit into daily life. It combines guided "Zen Mode" episodic readings with around the clock background blood pressure tracking to help users better understand how their blood pressure changes over time.

Signal Ring is designed to offer:

Cuffless by design: Measures from the finger without a traditional blood pressure cuff

Measures from the finger without a traditional blood pressure cuff No calibration required: Works out of the box without a cuff for setup or recalibration

Works out of the box without a cuff for setup or recalibration On demand and background readings: Includes guided "Zen Mode" check-ins alongside ongoing tracking throughout the day

Includes guided "Zen Mode" check-ins alongside ongoing tracking throughout the day Context with every reading: Helps explain what may have influenced a result so numbers are easier to understand

Helps explain what may have influenced a result so numbers are easier to understand Measures activity effects: Realtime sessions can track blood pressure non-stop, activate right in-app

Realtime sessions can track blood pressure non-stop, activate right in-app Built to be worn: A titanium smart ring designed for comfort and sustained use

"Blood pressure is highly dynamic, but traditional methods typically capture only snapshots," said Dr. William Wilson, MD, MA, Signal Ring medical advisor. "While wearables have changed how people understand movement, sleep and heart rate, blood pressure has been harder to capture during daily life, despite its role as a modulator of long-term health. A more continuous, contextual view with Signal Ring can help people and their clinicians have more informed conversations about factors affecting cardiovascular health over time."

Availability

Signal Ring is available for pre-order starting today for $399, which includes a sizing kit that will ship this month to help users find the right fit. Initial shipments of the Signal Ring are expected to begin in October, allowing users to be the first to own this new technology. To pre-order Signal Ring and receive a sizing kit, visit signalring.com. Additional delivery details will be shared after pre-order.

FAQs

What's the benefit of understanding my blood pressure trends over time?

Signal Ring helps you move beyond one-off readings by showing how your blood pressure changes over time and in context, making it easier to see what may be influencing it day to day.

Why do blood pressure readings change so much throughout the day?

Blood pressure naturally fluctuates during the day from movement to meals, and Signal Ring helps capture those changes continuously so you can better understand what's driving them and make more informed health decisions.

Can smart rings actually measure blood pressure accurately?

Signal Ring's accuracy has been validated in a 451-person clinical study across multiple sites. It meets the requirements of ISO 81060-2, the international accuracy standard for blood pressure cuffs. Additional studies are underway to expand the results.

Some wearables claim to offer blood pressure features but rely on frequent calibration or struggle to accurately separate blood pressure from other changes in the body, providing little value to individuals. Signal Ring is the only option designed specifically for blood pressure tracking, using its own sensing approach to deliver more consistent readings without calibration.

Does my wearable device already offer blood pressure tracking?

While some devices have introduced blood pressure features, they still focus primarily on heart rate, sleep and activity, often require calibration for blood pressure tracking, and even then do not provide actual readings, only rough classification. Signal Ring makes blood pressure a core, everyday signal, helping users track it more seamlessly over time.

Do I need to use a cuff with my wearable health tracker?

With Signal Ring, there is never a need for a blood pressure cuff. Ever. Its cuffless, calibration-free design makes it easier to track blood pressure throughout the day.

About Signal Ring

Signal Ring is a health technology platform focused on making blood pressure easier to measure, understand and engage with in everyday life. By enabling cuffless, calibration-free tracking with simple context, Signal Ring helps people move beyond isolated readings toward a clearer picture of cardiovascular health over time.

Signal Ring is developed by Vital Signals, a health technology company founded by tech veteran Tom Moss, with a mission to save millions of lives cut short by conditions that could have been better understood and managed, helping people stay healthier longer and experience more moments of joy.

Important Safety Information

Signal Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Signal Ring is intended for informational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider with questions regarding your health.

Signal Ring has not yet been reviewed or cleared by the FDA. It is currently investigational.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vital Signals, Inc