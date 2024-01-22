Signal Theory Recognized as One of Ad Age's Best Places to Work Winners in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Theory, an independent branding and design firm, has been named an award recipient of Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2024. The annual list, curated by Ad Age , spotlights 50 advertising, marketing and digital companies that excel in fostering a positive workplace culture, providing exceptional benefits and prioritizing employee development.

This national accolade from Ad Age, a global media brand publisher, reaffirms Signal Theory's commitment to a human-centered approach in both its work and workplace. Fueled by transparency to its employees , the company is dedicated to creating a supportive and empowering environment, which sets them apart in an industry known for its dynamism and competitiveness.

"Receiving the The Best Places to Work 2024 recognition from Ad Age is a significant achievement for our firm and employees," says Jim Vranicar, chief operating officer at Signal Theory. "We are proud to offer a workplace where Kansas City, Wichita and remote employees can find joy, comfort and meaning in many shapes and forms from the work we do for our clients to irresistible benefits like sabbaticals and pawternity leave ."

The Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 competition is open to North American agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and marketers' in-house agencies.

"At Signal Theory, we believe that our people are our greatest asset," Vranicar continues. "If our employees were to write books about their careers, we hope that Signal Theory is a chapter about how they had the opportunity to be the best versions of themselves while employed here."

To see the full list of 2024 Ad Age's Best Place to Work winners, visit https://adage.com/2024-best-places-to-work .

About Signal Theory

Signal Theory is a branding and design firm that creates joy, comfort and meaning through human insights for brands in the food value chain and retail sectors. With Midwestern roots, the firm has clients across the globe including SONIC®, America's Drive-In; Chili's® Grill & Bar; John Deere; BOSE; Certified Angus Beef; and International® Truck. An Ad Age Agency of the Year, the firm can be found on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

