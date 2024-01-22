Signal Theory Recognized as One of Ad Age's Best Places to Work Winners in 2024

News provided by

Signal Theory Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 14:41 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Theory, an independent branding and design firm, has been named an award recipient of Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2024. The annual list, curated by Ad Age, spotlights 50 advertising, marketing and digital companies that excel in fostering a positive workplace culture, providing exceptional benefits and prioritizing employee development.

Continue Reading

This national accolade from Ad Age, a global media brand publisher, reaffirms Signal Theory's commitment to a human-centered approach in both its work and workplace. Fueled by transparency to its employees, the company is dedicated to creating a supportive and empowering environment, which sets them apart in an industry known for its dynamism and competitiveness.

"Receiving the The Best Places to Work 2024 recognition from Ad Age is a significant achievement for our firm and employees," says Jim Vranicar, chief operating officer at Signal Theory. "We are proud to offer a workplace where Kansas City, Wichita and remote employees can find joy, comfort and meaning in many shapes and forms from the work we do for our clients to irresistible benefits like sabbaticals and pawternity leave."

The Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 competition is open to North American agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and marketers' in-house agencies.

"At Signal Theory, we believe that our people are our greatest asset," Vranicar continues. "If our employees were to write books about their careers, we hope that Signal Theory is a chapter about how they had the opportunity to be the best versions of themselves while employed here."

To see the full list of 2024 Ad Age's Best Place to Work winners, visit https://adage.com/2024-best-places-to-work.

About Signal Theory

Signal Theory is a branding and design firm that creates joy, comfort and meaning through human insights for brands in the food value chain and retail sectors. With Midwestern roots, the firm has clients across the globe including SONIC®, America's Drive-In; Chili's® Grill & Bar; John Deere; BOSE; Certified Angus Beef; and International® Truck. An Ad Age Agency of the Year, the firm can be found on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Signal Theory Inc.

Also from this source

Chili's Selects Signal Theory as AOR for Menu Design Suite

Signal Theory, a leading marketing, advertising and brand development firm, has been selected as the creative partner to innovate the menu suite for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.