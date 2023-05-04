SINGAPORE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 12th, SignalPlus co-hosted the "Digital Finance and Cross-Border Trade" sub-forum at the 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival with Wanxiang Blockchain Lab and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME. The event focused on the two themes of "Digital Finance Frontier" and "Digital Finance and Cross-border Trade," and conducted a series of forums and speeches on the latest development trends and technological applications in the digital finance industry.

SignalPlus CFO: Crypto Options - Coming to a Terminal Near You

The following is the full content of the keynote speech "Crypto Options — Coming to a Terminal Near You" delivered by Augustine, SignalPlus CFO.

Good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to today's Web3 Festival side-stage hosted by SignalPlus. My name is Augustine, partner and CFO of SignalPlus. Before joining the crypto space, I worked for over 10 years as a macro rates trader at GS, and then nearly another decade afterwards as a CIO on the buyside.

SignalPlus is a technology start-up focused on developing software applications and trading infrastructure for digital assets, and specifically for crypto options. The Company was founded in 2021 by a team of capital markets and technology veterans with a simple mission: to democratize crypto options use for everyone, regardless of your training and background.

The team has already taken the first steps to making that dream a reality with the release of our professional options trading terminal, available today right at your fingertips!

Tools that were previously gated and kept only for institutional users can now be accessed by anyone with a chrome browser and a simple API connection between yourself and a compatible exchange vendor. No installations, no misuse of your data, multi-exchange compatible, and simple plug and play.

And best of all, the product is offered completely free of charge to all users, no strings attached. We are big believers of Web3's focus on user empowerment, and this is our way of contributing to the crypto ecosystem, and levelling the playing field for the average folk.

