SignalPlus Closes B1 Round at US$500M Valuation to Accelerate Global Expansion and Advance Derivatives Trading Technology

HashKey Capital leads the Series B1 round, with follow-on participation from BlockBooster and AppWorks. GS served as sole financial advisor.

HONG KONG, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalPlus, a leading provider of institutional digital assets options and derivatives trading infrastructure, today announced the closing of its US$50M Series B1 funding round at a post-money valuation of US$500M. This round was led by HashKey Capital, with follow-on participation from BlockBooster and AppWorks. This investment reflects institutional conviction in SignalPlus's evolution from a digital assets specialist into an institutional-grade, multi-asset trading infrastructure provider.

Goldman Sachs served as the sole financial advisor on the transaction.

Empowering Institutional Options & Derivatives Trading with Best-in-Class Technology

Founded by a team of capital markets veterans and enterprise tech builders, SignalPlus has established a reputation as the industry-leading options trading platform for institutional traders in the digital assets space. The company's flagship trading terminal offers a Wall Street-grade position and order execution management system made accessible to the professional trader. Featuring multi-venue connectivity to the industry's largest exchanges, it delivers unparalleled risk attribution, position analytics, and comprehensive 'what-if' scenario analysis exceeding the standard of current market alternatives.

Additionally, its comprehensive risk management and pricing infrastructure enables professional clients and centralized exchanges to operate automated risk management and structured product pricing around the clock. Trusted by the industry's largest market makers and CEXs, the company achieved a record US$160 billion in platform volumes during Q4-2025, including nearly US$70 billion in Block-RFQ transactions cleared via Deribit alone. Furthermore, terminal volumes have grown at a 74% quarterly CAGR since 2023, driven by a significant rise in institutional onboarding, with the SignalPlus platform now servicing the industry's largest options players including Cumberland, FalconX, and Galaxy Digital.

Bridging the Technology Gap Between Digital Assets & Traditional Finance

As the institutional adoption of digital assets accelerates, SignalPlus has expanded its technology suite to support structured commodity products, bringing vital modernization to a market long reliant on outdated legacy infrastructure. Proceeds from this latest fundraising round will drive product diversification and geographic expansion, building upon a trajectory that has seen the company's market share multiply tenfold over the past 18 months.

Furthermore, SignalPlus will be releasing a comprehensive platform upgrade integrating agentic AI into its existing product workflow. Powered by the company's proprietary QuantLab engine, users will soon be able to analyze volatility market structure, perform strategy back-testing, and create actionable trading modules — a step-change improvement over the workflow available at incumbent brokerages.

"SignalPlus was founded with the ambitious goal to be the leading infrastructure bridge connecting digital assets with traditional capital markets, a journey defined by strict operational discipline at every cycle. This funding round powers the next inflection point - growing our crypto leadership against a maturing regulatory backdrop, extending our institutional-grade infrastructure into traditional finance, and launching the SignalPlus 2.0 platform to bring agentic AI capabilities into a secure trading environment accessible to every user," said Chris Yu, Co-Founder and CEO of SignalPlus.

"The digital asset market is entering a new phase of institutional maturity, and SignalPlus has established itself as the leading infrastructure provider in the crypto options space, delivering a platform that meets the highest standards of operational rigor, risk management, and liquidity demanded by top-tier institutions globally. We believe the next wave of digital finance will win at the infrastructure layer, and in options, SignalPlus is already defining that standard. As regulatory clarity accelerates across key markets, this partnership will be central to expanding HashKey Group's product offerings and reinforcing our leadership across the institutional digital asset ecosystem. We are pleased to lead this round and to deepen our long-term partnership with the team," said Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital.

"SignalPlus provides the infrastructure underpinning institutional participation in digital asset derivatives, combining the liquidity, risk management, and operational rigor that sophisticated players demand. Our relationship with the team long predates this round, and this investment directly aligns with a core thesis BlockBooster has long held: that institutional capital will enter digital assets through credible, enterprise-grade infrastructure. As a full-stack alternative asset manager pairing an incubation engine with capital management, we see SignalPlus sitting precisely at that intersection. We anticipate deep collaboration as their infrastructure connects with our capital strategies and broader ecosystem, and we are proud to back that vision with a significant commitment as the team enters its next phase of growth," said Samuel Gu, Founder and CEO of BlockBooster.

About SignalPlus

Headquartered in Hong Kong, SignalPlus builds institutional-grade derivatives trading infrastructure for the converging capital markets. Its platform provides professional options analytics, real-time risk management, and execution tools to hedge funds, market makers, proprietary trading desks, and asset managers across digital and traditional financial markets. The company partners with the industry's leading exchanges and trading institutions, and is backed by HashKey Capital, AppWorks, Tencent, and other prominent technology and financial investors.

Media Contact

Corri Wang

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www.signalplus.com

SOURCE SignalPlus