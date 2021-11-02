Signant Health Appoints George Moore as Chief Technology Officer

"This is an exciting time to join Signant as chief technology officer," said Moore of his new appointment. "With many mission-critical initiatives underway that align and coincide with the changing needs of clinical development sponsors and global patient populations, Signant is further differentiating itself as a pioneer in clinical data solutions that enable digitized and modernized medical research. I look forward to furthering the company's rich history of supporting customers with clinical trial software and data management solutions that ultimately advance healthcare for people everywhere."

Moore joins Signant Health from a privately held, global provider of innovative teaching, learning, and research solutions where he served as chief technology officer, overseeing all aspects of product development, information technology, and operations. Prior to his nearly decade-long tenure in that role, he held the same position for a publicly traded international medical information and publishing company, where he designed and delivered multiple cloud-based digital products that helped redefine it as a health sciences information and analytics leader. He also developed pioneering dossier and lifecycle management software used by hundreds of biopharmaceutical customers that transformed regulatory submission publishing from paper to electronic format.

"We are tremendously fortunate to have George join the executive leadership team at this pivotal time in the evolution of our company and industry," commented Roger Smith, Signant's chief executive officer. "He has substantial experience replacing traditional, paper-based processes with software for industries that needed disruptive, technology driven improvements. His successful track record of leading global software development teams is exactly what Signant requires to continue scaling during our period of accelerated growth driven by increased demand from our customers, particularly as we expand beyond data capture into aggregation and analytics."

