Signant Health Appoints Lawrence Miller as Chief Technology Officer

Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health, said, "Adding an accomplished technology leader like Lawrence Miller to our team has an immediate impact on our innovation agenda and sets up a clear roadmap for accelerating customer success. Lawrence brings Silicon Valley substance and fluency to our business along with deep engineering expertise, and I expect him not only to be an asset to our business, but to take a pioneering role in this industry. I'm thrilled he's joining the more than 1,500 innovative, exceptional people at Signant, and I know he will be a great partner for our customers, investors and other stakeholders."

Added Miller, "From my perspective looking into the industry, clinical research companies have been seen as behind the technology curve not because they are inherently slow adopters, but because historically vendors have failed to provide truly dynamic, reliable and integrated solutions. Fortunately, this perception, and this reality, are beginning to change. Collectively, we have a responsibility to build solutions that not only work, but that sites, study teams and patients want to use. I am proud to bring my experience and passion for developing exceptional software to Signant Health as we partner with our sponsor and CRO customers to transform the value, usability and trust of enterprise-wide clinical research technology."

Miller joins Signant Health from Symphony Communication Services, a cloud based secure collaboration company. As Chief Security Officer he was responsible for the integrity and security of the platform's end-to-end encrypted messaging system, handling operational security, cloud platform operations, technology risk management and policy. He also oversaw development and engineering for the firm's next-generation messaging architecture and advised federal financial regulators on cybersecurity issues.

Prior to joining Symphony, Miller worked for BlackRock for 11 years in both New York and San Francisco, where he was a Managing Director, overseeing the Development Services team for Aladdin, BlackRock's asset management platform. Miller's earlier career was with JP Morgan Chase, leading development for one of the firm's electronic trading platforms.

Miller holds a BA in Physics from the University of Chicago and an MS in Computer Science from The George Washington University.

To learn more about Signant Health and the most comprehensive patient-technology suite for eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supply Management, and Endpoint Quality solutions, visit www.signanthealth.com.

About Signant Health

The best technology succeeds in the background. Signant Health provides solutions that simplify every step of the patient journey to make it easier for people to participate in, and for sites and study teams to run, clinical trials. Signant unites eCOA, eConsent, Patient Engagement, IRT, Clinical Supplies and Endpoint Quality into the industry's most comprehensive patient-centric suite – an evolution built on more than 20 years of proven clinical research technology. Our intense focus on the patient experience, deep therapeutic area expertise and global operational scale enable hundreds of sponsors and CROs (including all Top 20 pharma) to extend the reach of drug development, expand patient opportunities and improve data quality – helping them bring life-changing therapies to our families and communities around the world. Take a significant step toward patient-centricity at signanthealth.com.

CRF Health and Bracket are now Signant Health.

Contact: media@signanthealth.com.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/signant-health/

https://www.facebook.com/signanthealth/

https://twitter.com/signanthealth

SOURCE Signant Health