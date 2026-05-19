Signant Health Engages CNS Community at ASCP 2026 Following Acquisition of Ametris

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, a leading provider of evidence generation solutions for clinical trials, today announced that its scientific and medical teams will be on site at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting later this month. This engagement follows the company's recent acquisition of Ametris, a pioneer in sensor-based clinical trial data collection.

Together, Signant and Ametris will meet with industry leaders, sponsors, and scientific experts throughout the conference to discuss opportunities to advance data quality, patient-centric trial design, and evidence generation.

The combined organization brings together Signant's proven expertise in electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA), trial endpoints, and patient engagement with Ametris' innovative sensor-based data capture capabilities. This unified approach supports more continuous, objective, and high-fidelity data collection, particularly important in central nervous system (CNS) and other complex therapeutic areas.

"ASCP is a key forum for advancing innovation in psychopharmacology and CNS research," said Dawie Wessels, Signant's chief medical officer. "Our engagement this year reflects not only our continued commitment to the scientific community, but also the expanded capabilities we bring as a combined organization following the Ametris acquisition."

As part of its ASCP activities, Signant will host a Strategic Advisory Board meeting on the final day of the conference, convening experts to discuss evolving challenges and opportunities in clinical trial measurement, digital endpoints, and real-world evidence integration.

Signant and Ametris representatives will also be available for pre-scheduled meetings with sponsors and partners to explore how their combined solutions can help improve trial outcomes, reduce variability, and support more robust evidence for regulatory and clinical decision-making.

CNS trials have long relied primarily on subjective rating scales. By combining eCOA with continuous sensor-derived data, Signant and Ametris give sponsors a fuller and more objective view of what patients are experiencing between site visits, where treatment effects are often most visible yet least captured.

To learn more about Signant and Ametris' unified approach to eCOA and sensor-based evidence generation, visit: https://discover.signanthealth.com/ametris-unified-ecoa-sensors

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company, leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to deliver quality evidence across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For over 25 years, 600+ sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant's comprehensive eClinical solutions. Our clinical outcome assessments (eCOA, clinician ratings, cognitive testing) and wearable digital health technologies powered by Ametris provide the industry's most comprehensive evidence generation capabilities, alongside EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

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SOURCE Signant Health