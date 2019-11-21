Signant Health Joins the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) to Add a Technology Perspective to Conversations with Legislators and Industry Leaders about the Future of Clinical Research

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health announced today that it has joined the non-profit Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO). ACRO, a global coalition of research and technology companies, makes it their mission to advocate as the collective voice of the innovative clinical research industry to regulators and policymakers, educating stakeholders and shaping policies that foster efficient, effective and safe conduct of clinical research.

Founded in 2002, ACRO supports members by elevating their positions and goals to legislators, ensuring regulators such as the FDA, NIH, EMA, and lawmakers understand the nuances and intricacies faced by today's clinical trial organizations. This work influenced some of the more important recent clinical trial regulations such as the 21st Century Cures Act and EU Clinical Trial Regulation.

As the 13th member company elected into ACRO, Signant Health joins as one of the industry's premier eCOA, eConsent, and clinical trial technology companies.

Mike Nolte, CEO of Signant Health, said, "As a technology provider, Signant brings a unique perspective to ACRO, promoting collaboration across the industry to achieve our shared responsibility for advancing patient-centric clinical research. Aligned with our strategy and values, ACRO has prioritized conversations around patient safety, privacy, and technology's impact on clinical trials, and we are excited to join with ACRO and its member companies to support policy and investment that ensure safe and efficient trials for patients everywhere."

"Signant Health's mission – ensuring the patient remains at the forefront of clinical trial design and execution, while advancing the efficiency of the clinical trial enterprise – is one shared by the member companies of ACRO," said Executive Director, Doug Peddicord. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Signant as our newest member and look forward to working together to move our industry forward."

