Signant Health to Co-Host Panel Discussion titled "Remote Clinical Trials: Advantages and Challenges" at the PharmaVOICE 100 Celebration

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, 2020, Signant Health will co-host a panel titled, "Remote Clinical Trials: Advantages and Challenges" during the PharmaVOICE 100 Celebration. This Think Tank will take place at 8:15 a.m. ET where individuals in the life-sciences industry will convene to address the industry's challenges due to COVID-19 and beyond.

During the Think Tank, Bill Byrom, PhD, VP, Product Strategy and Innovation, will deliver opening remarks that underscore the power of remote solutions and the urgent need for continued innovation in the clinical trial space. Panelists will include experts from across clinical research, including Craig Lipset, Founder, Innovation Partners, and Joe Dustin, Head of Clinical Innovation, Bristol Myers Squibb. The panel will discuss the considerations associated with running remote clinical trials and how the industry can come together to develop tailored solutions for sponsors, patients and trial sites.

"The pandemic has created a widespread and urgent need for contingency planning in clinical trial operations and has changed how we serve patients forever," said Bill Byrom, PhD, VP, Product Strategy and Innovation. "At Signant Health, our goal is to continue to leverage our technology platform, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to help sponsors implement thoughtful and scalable solutions to keep patients engaged and studies running while reducing or eliminating site visits for ongoing and future clinical trials. I'm thrilled to be speaking at PharmaVOICE 100 to continue this dialogue with my industry colleagues and discuss ways we can continue, as an industry, to innovate based on environmental factors, new innovations and critical needs."

To register for the PharmaVOICE 100 Celebration, visit https://www.pharmavoice100.com/. Attendance is complementary.

For more information on Signant Health, visit https://signanthealth.com/.

About Signant Health

For more than 20 years, more than 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes, including all of Top 20 pharma, have trusted Signant Health's patient solutions, clinical supplies platform, and endpoint quality services to capture reliable data, run efficient trials, and uncover meaningful insights. Signant supports patients and sites worldwide by integrating its TrialMax®️ eCOA, eConsent, and patient engagement solutions onto a single device, alongside rapid-deploy IRT and enterprise-wide SmartSupplies®️ drug supply forecasting and inventory management systems – all supported by a dedicated team of scientists, clinicians, and data experts for rater training, quality assurance, and blinded data analytics. Signant Health, a Genstar portfolio company, was created by the merger of industry pioneers CRF Health and Bracket Global in 2018. Transform your clinical trials at signanthealth.com.

Contact:

Heather Bilinski

[email protected]

+1-267-498-2350

SOURCE Signant Health