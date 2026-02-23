SignaPay Appoints Jeff Kump as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SignaPay, payments and financial technology provider (trusted by merchants and partners nationwide for long-standing, durable relationships), announces the appointment of Jeff Kump as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Jeff Kump joins SignaPay as new COO.

In this role, Kump will help shape and scale SignaPay's operating platform, risk framework, and service model to support the company's continued growth (and increasing complexity.) He will oversee core operational functions including: Customer Service, Technical Support, Underwriting, Risk, and Deployment with a mandate to elevate execution, strengthen scalability, and ensure SignaPay continues to deliver a reliable, high-quality experience across its merchant and partner ecosystem.

With more than two decades in the payments industry, Kump has held senior executive leadership roles spanning operations, finance, and enterprise management, consistently building operating models that allow businesses to scale with confidence—without compromising reliability, transparency, or the trust of merchants and partners. Signapay has tapped Kump to leverage his extensive experience leading enterprise-scale payments organizations through sustained growth, operational transformation, and platform modernization.

"Jeff brings a rare combination of operational rigor, strategic perspective, and deep payments industry expertise," said John Martillo, Founder & CEO of SignaPay. "As SignaPay continues to expand in scale and sophistication, Jeff's experience building and governing complex payments platforms will play a critical role in strengthening our operating foundation and supporting the long-term success of our merchants and partners."

As COO, Kump will work closely with SignaPay's leadership team to translate strategy into execution, ensuring the company's operating discipline, risk management, and service model continue to match the expectations of the partners and merchants who rely on SignaPay.

"What drew me to SignaPay is the opportunity to help shape the next phase of a platform built on long-term, trusted partnerships," said Kump. "SignaPay has earned the confidence of its merchants and partners by doing things the right way, and I'm excited to work alongside the team to further strengthen the platform as the business continues to grow in scale, reach, and impact."

About SignaPay

SignaPay is a payments and financial technology provider trusted by merchants and partners nationwide for secure, reliable payment processing and long-standing partnerships. Built with a focus on operational discipline, transparency, and service, SignaPay supports businesses across a wide range of industries with technology designed to fit scale alongside their business needs. The company is known for its relationship-driven approach, consistent execution, and dedicated service designed to meet the demands of today's businesses.

