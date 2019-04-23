SignaPay LTD, Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Charleston, South Carolina

"PayLo is an innovative technology that allows merchants in all 50 states to offset their credit card processing costs by applying a small customer service fee to each sale they make. The PayLo Cash Discount software is installed on the payment terminal and encourages customers to pay with cash. It's been a needed reprieve for our merchants and a major game changer for us," stated Mauer. "We're incredibly excited to be carrying the SignaPay brand and PayLo product."

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas, the new office doubles the office footprint and supports the company's growth strategy and values. "The Charleston office is yet another milestone for SignaPay, but it also serves as a humble reminder of the hard work and commitment to our partnerships," added Matt Nern, Senior Vice President. "Witnessing first hand over the years, the level of commitment Christian and his staff have in delivering superior customer service to our shared PayLo merchants made this opportunity possible."

For more information please contact SignaPay Southeast at local: 843.884.6884, toll free: 888.287.6033 or visit https://www.signapayse.com/.

About SignaPay, LTD:

SignaPay™ founded in 2007 by industry veteran John Martillo and located in Irving, Texas, offers a complete suite of payment solutions for merchants including credit card and debit card processing, gateway integration, fraud prevention, customer loyalty, analytics software as well as equipment including mobile and point of sale systems. SignaPay™ is dedicated to their partners and merchants and continually seeks ways to build relationships and grow businesses with streamlined solutions. For more information about our products and services, visit www.signapay.com.

