SignaPay's PayLo Celebrates 5th Anniversary As Industry Visionary And Leader And Cash Discount/Service Fee Technology.

SignaPay's PayLo , Celebrates 5th Anniversary as Industry Visionary and Leader in Cash Discount/ Service Fee Technology.

Over the past five years PayLo has celebrated many accomplishments –

September 2016 – Initial roll out through our Los Angeles SenorPay Office

– Initial roll out through our Los Angeles SenorPay Office January 2017 – Boarded our 500 th PayLo Merchant

– Boarded our 500 PayLo Merchant February 2018 – Boarded our 10,000 th PayLo Merchant

– Boarded our 10,000 PayLo Merchant March 2018 – Opened our SignaPay SouthEast Office

– Opened our SignaPay SouthEast Office December 2019 – Opened our SignaPay MidWest Office

– Opened our SignaPay MidWest Office April 2020 – Boarded our 25,000th PayLo Merchant

"When I think back to our initial roll out, we knew we had a dynamic product that would set the benchmark for the industry to follow said Matt Nern, Managing Partner and SVP of Sales and Marketing for SignaPay. I believe our growth is in large part due to the collective contributions, energy and vision the company shared as a whole."

SignaPay's commitment to empowering merchants through payment technology continues to evolve as does the payments landscape. Through additional hardware offerings, gateway partnerships and guidance from a number of regulatory agencies PayLo too continues to evolve to meet the ever changing dynamics of a fast paced, technology driven industry.

Said John Martillo, Founder and CEO of SignaPay, "As we celebrate these past five years, we've understood that throughout this growth, this journey, PayLo would continue to evolve as does any successful entity or product. Our continued focus on recognizing this will further drive our growth and we're looking forward to what's ahead."

About SignaPay: Founded in Irving Texas in 2007, SignaPay™ offers a complete suite of payment solutions for merchants including credit and debit card processing, payment gateway integration, fraud prevention, customer loyalty, analytics software as well as equipment including mobile and point of sale systems. SignaPay™ is dedicated to their partners and merchants and is committed to forging strong client relationships by providing best in class services and solutions. The success of our merchants and partners define our own success. At SignaPay, we focus on one thing: Empowering people through payments.

