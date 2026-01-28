Signature Bank Launches Signature Trust Company in Partnership With Midwest Trust

New Division Offers Clients Trust Administration, Estate Planning Support, and Fiduciary Management

CHICAGO and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Bank announced today the launch of Signature Trust Company, a new division that expands the bank's ability to meet the long-term financial and estate planning needs of its clients.

In collaboration with Midwest Trust, an independent, state-chartered trust company with more than $18 billion in assets under administration, Signature Trust Company is designed to provide access to professional fiduciary expertise and oversight helping individuals, families, and business owners with long-term planning, while preserving the relationship-driven service they expect from Signature Bank.

"Our clients look to us for more than day-to-day banking," said Bryan Duncan, Executive Vice President, Signature Bank. "Many are business owners and families preparing for the future: planning how to transfer wealth, pursue charitable goals, or support continuity planning for the next generation. Signature Trust Company allows us to serve that full financial picture. We can now stand beside our clients not only as their banker and advisor, but as a partner supporting their legacy and long-term planning needs."

Clients will benefit from access to dedicated fiduciary officers and estate professionals from Midwest Trust while working with their Signature Trust Company and Signature Bank relationship teams.

Trust and Fiduciary Services Now Available

Signature Trust Company offers a broad range of personal and corporate trust services, including:

Personal trust administration : Ongoing management of revocable and irrevocable trusts in accordance with governing documents and clients' estate and wealth transfer goals

: Ongoing management of revocable and irrevocable trusts in accordance with governing documents and clients' estate and wealth transfer goals Estate Settlement & Executor Services : Efficient and professional administration of estates following the passing of a loved one

: Efficient and professional administration of estates following the passing of a loved one Retirement & IRA Trusts : Oversight and planning designed to support tax-efficient distribution and beneficiary protection

: Oversight and planning designed to support tax-efficient distribution and beneficiary protection Special Needs Trusts : Specialized administration intended to help safeguard benefits and supports long-term care for individuals with disabilities

: Specialized administration intended to help safeguard benefits and supports long-term care for individuals with disabilities Charitable & Foundation Trusts : Support for families and organizations seeking to create a lasting philanthropic legacy

: Support for families and organizations seeking to create a lasting philanthropic legacy Guardianships & Conservatorships : Fiduciary management for individuals requiring ongoing financial oversight

: Fiduciary management for individuals requiring ongoing financial oversight Investment Management Accounts: Professional portfolio management within a fiduciary framework, aligned with long-term objectives

"At Midwest Trust, our focus has always been on delivering trusted fiduciary care with personal attention," said David Yost, President. "Partnering with Signature Bank allows us to extend that care through a bank that shares our values of integrity, relationship service, and community focus. Together, we provide clients with professional expertise and personal connection that define exceptional trust administration."

Signature Trust Company represents the next step in Signature Bank's mission to help clients manage their financial lives comprehensively, from business growth and banking to investments, estate planning, and legacy preservation.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is a Chicago-based business bank serving privately held companies, their owners, and their families with customized banking, treasury, and wealth services. Founded on the belief that relationships and responsiveness drive success, Signature Bank delivers a personalized banking experience with the depth and sophistication of a large institution.

About Midwest Trust

Founded in 1993, Midwest Trust is an independent, state-chartered trust company headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. With more than $18 billion in assets under administration, the firm provides comprehensive fiduciary and investment services, including trust and estate administration, corporate trustee, charitable trust, and retirement planning services through offices across the U.S.

Disclosures:

Trust and fiduciary services are non-deposit products: NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK • MAY LOSE VALUE.

Trust services are offered by Midwest Trust Company d/b/a Signature Trust Company, a Kansas non-depository trust company regulated by the State Banking Commissioner of Kansas.

Signature Trust Company does not provide tax or legal advice. Clients should consult their own legal and tax advisors regarding their individual circumstances.

