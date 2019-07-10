Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® Appoints Christopher Maryanopolis as Chief Operations Officer of Signature Investment Advisors

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® ("SEIA"), a full-service wealth management firm headquartered in Southern California, announced today that Christopher Maryanopolis will join the firm as the Chief Operations Officer ("COO") of Signature Investment Advisors ("SIA").

As COO, Chris will oversee SIA, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEIA, and the local Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction Broker Dealer and Insurance affiliation with Royal Alliance. He will also act as a consultant to SEIA. He will be responsible for overseeing and managing business operations to guarantee the most effective financial and operational procedures and will report to SEIA CEO Brian Holmes.

"SEIA's rapid growth is attributed to the exceptional team we have curated over the years. Chris is an excellent addition – his extensive background as a leader in the financial services industry will undoubtedly strengthen our business," said SEIA CEO Brian Holmes.

Prior to joining SEIA, Chris was the president of Signator Investors, Inc. at John Hancock Financial Network where he served the needs of more than 2,000 advisors across the country. Chris started his career at Smith Barney and Fidelity Investments and also held leadership positions at Equity Services and New York Life Securities. He brings more than 30 years of financial services experience to the firm. Chris received a Master's in Business Administration from Fordham University and his Bachelor's in economics from State University of New York at Stony Brook.

"SEIA has built its reputation on bringing the best wealth management services to its clients, and I am honored to be joining the team," stated Chris. "I am looking forward to working closely with the team and applying the skills I have learned throughout my career to further the opportunities and strengths of the firm."

About SEIA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm offering Investment Management and Financial Planning Services tailored to meet the unique needs of the affluent investors and corporations. SEIA's mission is to provide clients with a partnership that complements and exceeds their long-term goals and objectives. For more information, please visit www.seia.com. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

About SIA

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SIA, LLC. SIA, LLC is a subsidiary of SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323, and its investment advisory services are offered independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

SOURCE Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC

