SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE EXPANDS CULINARY OFFERINGS FOR 'TECHNICUREAN' HOME CHEFS AT 2024 KBIS

Luxury Brand Continues to Advance 'True to Food' Experience with Expanded Portfolio Driven by Powerful Performance, Feature-Rich Technology

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the luxury kitchen appliance brand that has become synonymous with driving innovation in the built-in appliance market, is set to unveil a range of leading-edge culinary innovations at the 2024 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). Designed to elevate the home cooking experience, highlights include the new Professional Speed Oven, 30-inch ENERGY STAR® Certified Induction Cooktop, 36-inch Rangetop with Griddle and more. These cutting-edge products not only enhance culinary capabilities, but also underscore Signature Kitchen Suite's ongoing commitment to its "True to Food" mission.

The Signature Kitchen Suite 30-inch Professional Speed Oven provides powerful cooking that is up to four times faster than conventional ovens utilizing an advanced combination of halogen lighting, convection heating and infrared technology, which eliminates the need for preheating. The Signature Kitchen Suite 30-inch ENERGY STAR® Induction Cooktop features a flex cooking zone and an 11-inch dual center element delivering 7,000 watts of power, the highest in the industry.

"From being the first to incorporate sous vide into our pro ranges and rangetops, to developing smart knobs with built-in timers, Signature Kitchen Suite has pioneered the integration of smart home technology into luxury appliances," said Mike O'Keefe, head of sales for Signature Kitchen Suite.

30- and 36-inch ENERGY STAR Induction Cooktops for Culinary Precision

The 36-inch Signature Kitchen Suite Induction Cooktop is a trailblazer, being among the first in the industry certified to the all-new ENERGY STAR specification for residential electric cooking products. It features five heating elements, two flex cooking zones and an 11-inch dual-center element providing an industry-leading 7,000 watts of power, the highest in the industry. Its two flex cooking zones feature four inductors with 3,700 watts of power each. The new 30-inch cooktop is also ENERGY STAR certified and offers a single flex zone and powerful 5,700-watt 11-inch dual-center element.

"These new ENERGY STAR-certified offerings underscore our commitment to sustainable innovation, providing home chefs with cutting-edge advancements that not only elevate their culinary experience but also contribute to a more energy-efficient kitchen," continued O'Keefe.

Both versions have a 7-inch color TFT LCD touch control panel and Wi-Fi connectivity through the ThinQ app for smart control. These induction cooktops are an energy efficient, powerful and versatile addition to any kitchen with their purposeful design including easy-to-clean black ceramic glass and flush installation that blends with existing countertops.

30-inch Professional Speed Oven

At the forefront of these advancements is the new 30-inch Professional Speed Oven with a host of precision cooking modes making it a game-changer for modern home chefs. With a generous 1.7-cubic-foot capacity, this oven utilizes an advanced combination of halogen lighting, convection heating and infrared technology to eliminate the need for preheating and for powerful cooking that is up to four times faster than conventional ovens1. Featuring a 7-inch LCD touchscreen, today's luxury homeowners will appreciate how it also doubles as a microwave and air fryer using convection air fry technology, thereby eliminating the need for the multiple countertop appliances. It also offers distinct cooking modes including Speed Cook and broil. The innovative Speed-Clean™ feature helps loosen light soils only using water in just 10 minutes. Additionally, the Professional Speed Oven is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity powered by the ThinQ® app, enabling remote control, monitoring and AI-driven customer support through ThinQ Care. The product was selected for the Design Bites product showcase at KBIS, recognizing innovation in the category.

"The Signature Kitchen Suite Professional Speed Oven is my personal favorite with its versatile cooking modes and intuitive interface, and it redefines home cooking by delivering quick, precise and user-friendly culinary experiences," said Nick Ritchie, executive chef for Signature Kitchen Suite. "From replacing multiple appliances to teaching others to cook, it's a time-saving and efficient tool for both novice and professional chefs."

36-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range with Six Burners & Steam Combi Oven

Signature Kitchen Suite's popular Dual-Fuel Pro Range now comes in a 36-inch all gas option with six gas burners and a large capacity 6.3 cubic-feet steam combi oven. The oven below offers 11 cooking modes, including Gourmet Chef, powerful ProHeatTM Convection Technology and Steam Combi convection cooking with a powerful 720-watt steam generator. Up top, the range is equipped with six powerful gas burners including dual crown 23,000 BTU burners, two dual stack 15,000 BTU burners, and individual 18,000 and 10,000 burners. Each burner is controlled by smart knob controls each with their own individual digital timers and LED indicators for precise cooking control. There is no need for a separate high-altitude kit for homes in mountainous or higher elevation areas as each burner is protected by a patented system. The oven also integrates user-friendly Speed-Clean and Wi-Fi capability through the ThinQ app.

In their expansion of culinary offerings, Signature Kitchen Suite introduces 36- & 48-inch Custom Hood Inserts and Professional 36- and 48-inch Rangetops with Chromium Griddle to their luxury appliance portfolio. These rangetops feature four and six gas burners, including Signature Kitchen Suite's Chromium Griddle, combining professional design with smart knob controls, Wi-Fi capabilities, and ThinQ app integration. Accompanying the rangetops are 36- and 48-inch Custom Hood Inserts with smart, connected Wi-Fi-enabled features, offering customizable design, sleek stainless steel finish, touch controls, LED lighting, and dishwasher-safe baffles for a stylish and functional kitchen upgrade.

Visitors attending KBIS 2024 can tour Signature Kitchen Suite's full line of luxury products at booth #W2343 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information on Signature Kitchen Suite's full portfolio of built-in kitchen appliances, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

¹Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results will vary according to type of food being cooked and other details involved in the cooking process

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The fast-growing luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's first built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

Signature Kitchen Suite

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 201 816 2166

Grace Hong

[email protected]

+1 909 908 0327

SOURCE LG Electronics (LG)