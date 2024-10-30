SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE 'GOURMET AI' OVEN NAMED A 2024 TIME BEST INVENTION

Luxury Brand Recognized in Household Category for Leading-Edge Technology and Design

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-enabled cooking technology from Signature Kitchen Suite, the luxury kitchen appliance brand recognized for innovation in built-in appliances, has been named to the annual TIME's Best Inventions list, honoring 200 groundbreaking innovations transforming the way we live.

Gourmet AI® redefines home cooking in the Signature Kitchen Suite 30-inch Transitional Series Combi Wall Oven, combining a built-in camera with intelligent recipe suggestions and optimized cooking modes for exceptional culinary results.

Signature Kitchen Suite's 30-inch Transitional Series Combi Wall Oven stands out in the Household category for its advanced technology and design functionality. The oven redefines home cooking with its advanced Gourmet AI™ technology, offering intelligent recipe suggestions and cooking guidance through the LG ThinQ® app. Equipped with a built-in HD camera, it allows users to monitor and share their cooking in real-time and even create time-lapse videos for an interactive cooking experience.

Beyond its AI capabilities, the oven is equipped with versatile cooking features such as a steam-combi convection, steam sous vide and even air frying to eliminate the need for multiple countertop appliances. The Transitional Series comes in a Satin Stainless Steel finish with sleek, modern handles to align with trending contemporary kitchen designs.

TIME's editors describe the 2024 list as a showcase of "200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mentions) that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible," inventions such as the world's largest computer chip to a bioluminescent houseplant.

This year, the TIME Best Inventions list was compiled from global nominations by editors, correspondents, and an online application process, evaluating each invention on originality, efficacy, ambition and impact, with a focus on emerging sectors like health care, AI and green energy.

For more information on Signature Kitchen Suite's full portfolio of award-winning built-in luxury kitchen appliances, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's first built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

Signature Kitchen Suite

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 201 816 2166

Grace Hong

[email protected]

+1 909 908 0327

SOURCE LG Electronics (LG)