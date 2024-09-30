SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE NAMED EXCLUSIVE APPLIANCE PARTNER OF INAUGURAL FOOD & WINE CLASSIC IN CHARLESTON

Three-Day Festival Featured Luxury Brand's Award-Winning Culinary Innovations, Industry-first Sous Vide, Advanced Induction and Precise Wine Preservation

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the luxury kitchen brand that pioneered the first pro range with built-in sous vide, induction, gas and steam modalities, was named the exclusive appliance partner at the first-ever FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, taking place Sept. 27-29.

As a premier sponsor, Signature Kitchen Suite engaged attendees with live demonstrations and interactive experiences, showcasing its leading-edge culinary technology, with a special emphasis on sous vide and induction cooking. French for "under-vacuum," sous vide is a cooking technique where food is vacuum sealed and then submerged in water and slow cooked at a constant precise temperature until it's perfectly cooked. Induction cooking is gaining popularity based on its precise performance, faster cooking times and enhanced energy efficiency. These innovations bring Michelin-level cooking – like that showcased onsite at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston – directly to home kitchens.

The FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, hosted by Food & Wine in collaboration with Southern Living and Travel + Leisure and presented by Explore Charleston, is a three-day celebration of food, wine and culture, featuring more than 50 celebrity chef demonstrations, wine seminars and panels that spotlighted the area's rich culinary heritage.

The main culinary stage was outfitted with four Signature Kitchen Suite 36-inch flex induction cooktops where top talent created a variety of epicurean delights. Another highlight was the dedicated Signature Kitchen Suite demonstration kitchen in the nearby Grand Tasting Pavilion, a luxurious 19,000-square-foot tent where guests savored gourmet foods from renowned chefs and tasted more than 100 premier wine and spirits.

The Signature Kitchen Suite culinary team showcased how their new innovations enable today's culinary enthusiasts to achieve pro-level results right at home. With menu items ranging from sous vide beef and scallions to steamed shrimp cocktail and signature "French 48" cocktails, there was no shortage of inspiration for festival attendees.

"Sous vide has been the go-to method in some of the world's best restaurants for years—and for good reason: it brings food to the precise temperature chefs look for and delivers perfect doneness, edge-to-edge, every time," said Signature Kitchen Suite's Executive Chef Nick Ritchie. "Thanks to innovative thinking, professional sous vide is now available to the home cook, bringing with it restaurant-worthy results to steaks, chicken, fish, eggs, vegetables and much more."

Signature Kitchen Suite's appliances cater to these chefs by combining advanced technology with purposeful design, offering the flexibility and precision needed to stay true to the essence of every dish, whether through sous vide, induction or smart connectivity. At the heart of Signature Kitchen Suite is a deep respect for food, captured in the brand's "True to Food" mission. This mission emphasizes preserving ingredient integrity, celebrating cooking craftsmanship, and empowering today's forward-thinking Technicurean™ home chefs with tools to prepare foods in the best ways possible.

Added Ritchie, "At Signature Kitchen Suite, we see precision and versatility as the path to the perfect meal. That's why we have brilliantly engineered our 48-inch Pro Range to be the first on the market with built-in sous vide, induction and gas, all on the cooktop. We started by building it right into the cooktop – the first of its kind. This puts the sous vide right next to our powerful gas burners and two-zone induction cooking surface for the perfect finish."

Award-Winning Appliances for Today's "Technicurean"

Signature Kitchen Suite featured multiple standout products at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, each embodying the brand's commitment to innovation, precision and its "True to Food" mission:

48-Inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range: This versatile range combines four gas burners, two-zone induction and sous vide capabilities into a single cooktop surface along with an 18-inch oven with steam and convection cooking and separate 30-inch convection oven. Two Ultra-High™ burners deliver 23K BTU of pure cooking power for better searing and quick stir-frying, while two Ultra-Low™ burners simmer down to maintain temperatures as low as 100° to prepare delicate sauces and sugary confections. The convection system cooks food quickly and evenly while steam helps to preserve texture, appearance and taste. The 30-inch oven features ProHeat™ Convection technology with a rear-wall element and fan to evenly distribute heat to every rack.

The first induction cooktop from a luxury brand to be ENERGY STAR certified, this appliance combines energy efficiency with exceptional culinary precision. It features five heating elements, including two flexible cooking zones and an 11-inch dual-center element delivering 7,000 watts of power. With a 7-inch color LCD touch panel and Wi-Fi connectivity through the ThinQ app, it offers advanced technology in a sleek, modern design. Undercounter Convertible Refrigerator/Freezer Drawers: This unique appliance combines a refrigerator and freezer into a single unit with six customizable temperature zones: Pantry, Fridge, Bar, Seafood, Meat and Freezer. With its sleek design and smart storage solutions, it fits seamlessly into any kitchen or entertainment space, making it ideal for both everyday use and special occasions. Each drawer operates independently for maximum versatility that evolves with your needs.

This unique appliance combines a refrigerator and freezer into a single unit with six customizable temperature zones: Pantry, Fridge, Bar, Seafood, Meat and Freezer. With its sleek design and smart storage solutions, it fits seamlessly into any kitchen or entertainment space, making it ideal for both everyday use and special occasions. Each drawer operates independently for maximum versatility that evolves with your needs. Undercounter Wine Refrigerator: Designed for wine enthusiasts, this 24-inch undercounter refrigerator holds 41 bottles and features two independent temperature zones to keep wine collections precisely preserved. With exclusive Wine Cave technology™, it provides protection from wine's four biggest threats of vibration, light, and variations in temperature and humidity.

"Signature Kitchen Suite's True to Food philosophy aligned perfectly with the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston," said Helen Cho, head of marketing for Signature Kitchen Suite. "As their exclusive appliance partner, we were able to demonstrate how our advanced technology and thoughtfully designed appliances enhance the cooking experience, empowering today's most passionate foodies to achieve restaurant-quality results right at home by helping to showcase the best in culinary artistry at this premier event."

For more information on Signature Kitchen Suite's full portfolio of built-in kitchen appliances, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's first built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

Signature Kitchen Suite

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 201 816 2166

Katy Donnelly

[email protected]

+1 917 664 1758

SOURCE LG Electronics (LG)