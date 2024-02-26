Signature Kitchen Suite Unveils 'Transitional Series,' Elevating the Built-In Luxury Appliance Experience

New Kitchen Series Unveiled at KBIS 2024 Marries Gourmet AI Technology with High-End Sophisticated Design

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the brand known for driving innovation in the luxury built-in luxury appliance market, is debuting its latest collection of appliances, the all-new "Transitional Series," this week at the 2024 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) during the annual Design and Construction Week in Las Vegas.

Signature Kitchen Suite is debuting its latest collection of appliances, the all-new “Transitional Series,” this week at the 2024 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), catering to the increasing consumer preference for transitional and contemporary kitchen designs. c. 2023 Levy Ellyson/501 Studios The Signature Kitchen Suite 30-inch Double Wall Oven takes center stage with its innovative built-in camera and artificial intelligence, empowering home chefs to monitor, capture, and create delightful dishes through new “Gourmet AI™” food recognition technology. c. 2023 Levy Ellyson/501 Studios

The Signature Kitchen Suite Transitional Series introduces a collection of new built-in kitchen appliances spanning cooking, refrigeration and dishwasher categories. Notable features of this cutting-edge portfolio include a sophisticated Satin Stainless Steel finish, sleek and modern transitional handles and the incorporation of advanced smart technology, empowering today's Technicurean™ chefs to curate a culinary experience with unmatched ease and convenience.

Joining the brand's existing Professional (Traditional) Series, the new line caters to the increasing consumer preference for transitional and contemporary kitchen designs. To enhance the overall sleek aesthetic, appliances within the Transitional Series feature slimmer handles, marking a deliberate departure from conventional control knobs.

"The Signature Kitchen Suite Transitional Series reflects a strategic fusion of bold sophistication, high-quality craftmanship and innovative technology, seamlessly connecting home chefs to our 'True to Food' ethos," said Mike O'Keefe, head of sales for Signature Kitchen Suite. "With a very sleek look and feel, these appliances not only deliver best-in-class performance but also embody our deep respect for food at every level, ensuring an exceptional culinary experience for all."

At the forefront of the new lineup is the Signature Kitchen Suite 30-inch Double Wall Oven. With advanced functionalities including an innovative built-in camera, home chefs can monitor their dishes in real-time, take snapshots and capture shareable time-lapse videos. The integration of the built-in camera with artificial intelligence propels the brand's new "Gourmet AITM" food recognition technology. This innovative system identifies ingredients and effortlessly generates delectable recipe suggestions through the ThinQ® App, delivering a smart and intuitive cooking experience.

This appliance promises versatility and convenience for home chefs with a variety of cooking modes including steam combi/sous vide modes and air frying. The InstaView® feature allows for a unique knock-twice function, enabling illuminated interior viewing and Speed-Clean™ allows for an easy 10-minute clean-up.

The Transitional Series 30-inch wall ovens are also available in two additional configurations: first, as a combination wall oven with speed cook and steam-combi functionality, as well as a single wall oven with steam-combi, offering homeowners a range of choices to suit their culinary needs. Their sleek, modern aesthetic with Signature FitTM Flush Installation, complemented by GlideshutTM doors, adds a touch of opulence, elevating today's luxury kitchen spaces.

"The unveiling of Signature Kitchen Suite's new Transitional Series is exciting for the design community," said April Collins, residential designer for The Cabinet Gallery and member of the Signature Kitchen Suite Design Collective. "With built-in AI technology, these appliances offer intelligent options for today's luxury homeowners. The sleek, minimalist design perfectly complements today's contemporary transitional kitchen aesthetics. I'm ecstatic to imagine how these cutting-edge appliances will enhance our designs and bring them in line with the latest trends."

Going beyond the exceptional Transitional Wall Ovens, Signature Kitchen Suite's portfolio of refrigerators, wine refrigerators and QuadWashTM PowerSteam Dishwasher will be available this summer as part of the Transitional Series. Each appliance within the line stands as a testament to an unwavering commitment to design excellence, ensuring that every corner of the kitchen is adorned with sophisticated aesthetics and leading-edge technology.

Visitors attending KBIS 2024 can tour Signature Kitchen Suite's full line of luxury products at booth #W2343 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information on the full portfolio of built-in Signature Kitchen Suite appliances visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com .

