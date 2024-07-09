Signature Orthopaedics Collaborates with THINK Surgical for Robotic TKA

FREMONT, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced that it has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Signature Orthopaedics (SignatureOrtho™), a design focused orthopedic device manufacturer based in Australia. Through this collaboration, THINK Surgical will add an advanced knee design by SignatureOrtho to THINK Surgical's ID-HUB™, a proprietary data bank of implant modules for use with its TMINI® Miniature Robotic System.

THINK Surgical is committed to providing open platform orthopedic surgical robots that support implants from multiple manufacturers. The addition of the SignatureOrtho knee system to THINK Surgical's ID HUB database will allow SignatureOrtho customers access to robotic assisted technology for total knee replacement. The development of the implant module for use with the TMINI System is in progress.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with THINK Surgical to offer a robotic solution to our customers," said Declan Brazil, chief executive officer of Signature Orthopaedics. "This partnership highlights our dedication to innovation and our responsiveness to customer feedback. Together, we aim to enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes through this innovative effort."

"THINK Surgical is committed to maximizing our implant agnostic platform and we are excited about this new collaboration with SignatureOrtho that will enable even more choice for customers using TMINI," said Stuart Simpson, president and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S. based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

About Signature Orthopaedics

Signature Orthopaedics is a leading Australian orthopaedic device manufacturer dedicated to designing and producing innovative orthopaedic implants and instruments. With a strong focus on quality, precision, and patient outcomes, we leverage cutting-edge technology and extensive research to meet the needs of surgeons and their patients globally.

For more information, please visit www.signatureortho.com.au

SignatureOrtho is a trademark of Signature Orthopaedics.

