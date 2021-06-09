SignEasy Debuts eSignatures for Google Sheets

The financial health of an SMB hinges on its ability to receive payments and acquire inventory quickly. Two documents are central to these imperatives: the invoice and the purchase order. Google Sheets has become a widely used tool for capturing and tracking these types of documents, which often require an approval signature from a manager, customer, or vendor. By integrating with Google Sheets, SignEasy will now allow users to request the necessary signature(s) without ever leaving Google Sheets.

Like all Google Workspace products, Google Sheets is great for collaboration among teams when necessary. For those who work within the Google Workspace ecosystem, downloading a spreadsheet as a PDF to get it approved or signed is just one more unnecessary step. Now, with SignEasy, you can stay within Google Sheets, making it that much faster to receive payments or inventory.

"Building on the success of our Google Docs integration, which allows anyone to draft, collaborate, and request signatures without ever leaving their document window, we saw another opportunity to make things a bit easier for millions of SMBs that use Google Workspace," explains Sunil Patro, founder and CEO of SignEasy. "Our integration with Google Sheets reduces time-to-revenue and helps businesses more quickly and efficiently process purchase orders, invoices, timesheets, maintenance logs, and more from within their Workspace environment."

With today's news, SignEasy becomes one of the first eSignature platforms to fully integrate with Google Sheets in a meaningful expansion of its overall integration with Google Workspace. SignEasy currently works with Google Docs, where the signature flow can happen right within a document, and also via an add-on for Gmail and Google Drive.

Founded in 2010, SignEasy is a leading mobile-first eSignature solution for individuals and businesses alike. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, with a team split between North America and Bangalore, India, SignEasy enables its customers to sign, send, and manage documents through its cloud-based, device-agnostic platform. Trusted by more than 159,000 customers worldwide, SignEasy is now used in 180 countries and supports 24 languages. By eliminating the print-scan-fax cycle, SignEasy redefines signatures as the moment where new beginnings are initiated. SignEasy integrates with many popular productivity and business applications like Google Workspace, Office 365, Dropbox, and Box, and is an Apple mobility partner. SignEasy's app for iOS and Android has been downloaded more than 8 million times, regularly ranking among the App Store's 100 highest grossing business apps and consistently receives top scores in customer satisfaction among independent reviews of eSignature solutions.



