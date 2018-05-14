Significant Offering of Surplus Cinematography Assets from Clairmont Camera Up for Bid

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Keslow Camera's August 2017 acquisition of Clairmont Camera creating inventory redundancies, Tiger Group and Hilco Industrial will conduct what's believed to be the largest auction ever of high-quality rental surplus cinematography gear on May 22. The equipment hails from the well-respected Southern, Calif.-based Keslow, North America's largest privately-owned motion picture camera equipment rental house.

Sony F65RS Digital Camera is among the surplus cinematography assets up for bid in May 22nd auction by Tiger Group and Hilco Industrial The auction features an extensive selection of lenses, including this set of Cooke S4 lenses

The selection of high-quality equipment offered includes cameras, lenses, support and other equipment from Arri, Sony, Cooke, Zeiss, Angénieux, Canon, Panasonic, Nikkor, RED, O'Connor, Preston, Willytec, Sachtler, Cartoni, Transvideo, TV Logic, Boxx, and IDX.

Online bidding for the equipment will commence May 15 at SoldTiger.com. Bidding will close in rapid succession, live auction style, on May 22 at 10:30 a.m. (PT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com. Previews of the assets are available from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 21 in Los Angeles.

"The acquisition, which included Clairmont's California, Vancouver and Toronto operations, more than quadrupled Keslow's lens and camera inventory, and added a substantial range of equipment to the company's extensive portfolio," noted Jeff Tanenbaum, Executive Managing Director of Tiger Capital Group. "The acquisition also resulted in redundancies, creating the finest offering of equipment available in the market. All equipment has been subjected to the same high-caliber quality control standards that Keslow is known for, and many of the units offered include a signature Clairmont Camera yellow case."

"This is an exceptional opportunity for cinematography equipment rental companies, film schools, news studios, public television stations and independent film production companies to acquire large quantities of quality and well-maintained motion picture equipment," said Brent Bonham, Chief Operations Officer of Hilco Industrial.

The expansive offering of 35mm lenses includes numerous Zeiss Ultra Speed and Standard Speed sets and individual lenses, including LDS models; 5, 6 and 11-piece Cook S4 lens sets; zoom lenses from Angénieux, Arri and Cooke; 200mm - 400mm telephoto lenses from Nikkor; and a variety of specialty lenses from macro to fisheye. Also included are 2/3 format and 16mm format zoom and prime lenses from Zeiss, Canon, Fujinon and others.





Cinema cameras being offered include Sony F55s, F65s and various Arri Alexa models, as well as digital cameras from Sony, Panasonic, and Canon. Also included are a variety of OLED and LCD monitors from Sony, Panasonic, Small HD, Transvideo and TV Logic, from 5.6" field monitors to 30" 4K displays.

Additional support equipment includes heads from Cartoni, O'Connor, and Sachtler; Weaver/Steadman tilt modules; Bazooka stands and Bangi sliders; and follow focus kits from Arri, O'Connor, Willytec, and Zacuto. Also available are various size Arri Matte Boxes, wireless transmitters/receivers by Boxx and Tilta, and a large variety of media from SSD REDMAGs to Sony SxS, S55, S24 and S25 cards up to 1TB.

For complete information on the assets up for bid, visit: soldtiger.com

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group C&I Division, Jeremy Halford, Managing Director, (805) 497-4999, 195028@email4pr.com; at Hilco Industrial, Gary Epstein, Executive Vice President – CMO, (847) 418-2712, 195028@email4pr.com; at Parness & Associates Public Relations, Bill Parness, 195028@email4pr.com, (732) 290-0121 or Mobile: 732-673-6852.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/significant-offering-of-surplus-cinematography-assets-from-clairmont-camera-up-for-bid-300647778.html

SOURCE Tiger Group

Related Links

http://www.tigergroup.com

