Significant Production Efficiencies to be Realized at Egyptian Chemical Plant, Thanks to Automation, Motor Control and Enclosure Solutions from Rockwell Automation

News provided by

Rockwell Automation

24 Jul, 2023, 02:00 ET

Plant modernization program set to become global reference project for technology integration and enclosure solution

BRUSSELS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that its automation and motor control center (MCC) technology will play a pivotal role in a significant modernization program at the Abu Zaabal Fertilizer Chemical co (AZFC) in Egypt.

The plant upgrade also sees a major global win for CUBIC, which Rockwell Automation acquired in 2022.

The brownfield site undertakes the production of sulfuric acid 98% for phosphate fertilizers. Previously owned by the Egyptian government, it is now leveraging private investment to modernize its operations, including the deployment of modern automation solutions and low-voltage MCC technologies, all of which will be housed in 87 modules, 16M2 and 25 Bays of CUBIC enclosures.

According to Sebastien Grau, regional vice president for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa at Rockwell Automation: "This AZFC program was supported by KMT For Industrial Services – a local authorized distributor within the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™. This team put a great strategy in place and effectively demonstrated the added value of the CUBIC solution versus those from other vendors. The system's highly flexible modular footprint played a large role in its acceptance too, as there is limited real estate at the plant."

Moataz Mohamed Head of Sales and Marketing at KMT adds: "We worked very closely with the engineering team at AZFC, backed by the full support of the CUBIC team. And it was this combination of people and technologies that allowed us to fulfil a key business strategy of offering complete automation and electrical solutions to the MENA region. Cubic's design, software, and engineering support, coupled to its status within Rockwell Automation, really gives us an edge."

The project has gained final acceptance for detailed engineering and is currently in the delivery phase.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About KMT For Industrial Services

KMT is a leading company in the MENA region, specialized in supplying and installing electrical products and equipment for automation, industrial control and power distribution. It covers almost all market segments, including industry, infrastructure, and energy. Its founders have over 25 years of proven technical, commercial and management experience locally, regionally, and internationally. In 2014, the Company was incorporated in Zahraa Al-Maadi, Cairo, with a focus on engineering, contracting, and commercial activities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

Also from this source

Selon une étude publiée par Rockwell Automation, 44 % des dirigeants du secteur des biens de grande consommation accélèrent la transformation numérique pour améliorer la qualité de leurs produits

Un estudio de Rockwell Automation señala que el 44% de los líderes de CPG aceleran la transformación digital para mejorar la calidad

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.