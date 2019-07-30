Significant Regulatory Milestone Towards Phase 2 in Recurrent GBM

COVINGTON, Ky., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. an oncology-focused company today announced the completion of a Type B End-of-Phase 1 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the End of Phase 1 and the design of a Phase 2 clinical trial for BXQ-350, the Company's lead candidate, for the treatment of recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (rGBM).

In the Type B meeting, the FDA provided guidance on various design aspects of Bexion's proposed Phase 2 clinical trial. The trial is expected to enroll 55-60 patients.

"An End of Phase 1 meeting with the FDA is a significant regulatory milestone for any new clinical development program," said Dr. Richard Schwen, Regulatory Consultant for Bexion. "Such meetings are granted by the FDA only when significant data on the drug are available. Bexion's recent meeting signals the FDA's interest in the BXQ-350 program, and an opportunity for Bexion to obtain input to refine the remaining studies required for an FDA approval."

The Phase 2 trial is designed with learnings from the Phase 1 program, which dosed 93 patients, with 21 having rGBM. The Phase 1 program reached the highest planned dose and demonstrated a strong safety profile for BXQ-350.



Based upon the FDA's feedback, Bexion will submit a Phase 2 clinical trial protocol and statistical analysis plan along with the requested Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) information to the Investigational New Drug (IND) application.



"The FDA has provided us very valuable advice on the design of the Phase 2 trial, and we are grateful for their comprehensive feedback," said Dr. Ray Takigiku, CEO of Bexion Pharmaceuticals. "Recurrent GBM remains an urgent unmet medical need, and we believe the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of BXQ-350 for this devastating disease is a major milestone for both patients and Bexion. We are working diligently to incorporate the FDA's comments into the IND, with the expectation of initiating the Phase 2 trial in the first quarter of 2020."

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing BXQ-350, a first-in-class agent composed of the multifunctional, lysosomal activator protein Saposin C and phosphatidylserine. BXQ-350 has demonstrated pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in brain and other solid tumors, including those that may lead to brain metastases. Bexion has completed a multi-site first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of BXQ-350 for solid tumors and gliomas. A Phase 1 Pediatric Trial opened in April, 2019.

For more information, visit www.bexionpharma.com.

Media Contact: Margaret van Gilse - 859.757.1652 - mvangilse@bexionpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Bexion's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Bexion has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are Bexion's need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the fact that Bexion's compounds may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Bexion undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

SOURCE Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bexionpharma.com

