Significant U.S. Uranium Deposit Advances with Permitting Team NUCL, CCJ, UEC, SMR, and NXE as Uranium Demand Meets Domestic Supply Urgency

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

Companies mentioned in this article: Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC), NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE)

Key Takeaways:

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) has engaged SLR International Corporation as lead permitting manager for its Aurora Uranium Project, the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States with 32.75 million pounds indicated and 4.98 million pounds inferred.

SLR's designated team has an excellent permitting track record with the Bureau of Land Management and Oregon DOGAMI in the same county as Aurora, including fast-tracking Jindalee Lithium's McDermitt project under the federal FAST-41 initiative[1].

Uranium was added to the U.S. Geological Survey's 2025 Critical Minerals List, and approximately 65 reactors are under construction worldwide as global electricity demand drives a nuclear renaissance[2].

Cameco recently entered an $80 billion strategic partnership with the U.S. Government to accelerate deployment of Westinghouse nuclear reactor technologies and reinvigorate domestic supply chains[3].

Eagle Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NUCL) is developing an integrated nuclear platform combining domestic uranium resources with exclusive Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology, positioning it to own both the fuel supply and the deployment pathway for next-generation nuclear power.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — The United States produces almost none of the uranium it consumes. That's not a forecast — it's the reality that uranium was added to the U.S. Geological Survey's Critical Minerals List in 2025, that the White House launched Project Vault with $12 billion in strategic minerals stockpile financing, and that approximately 65 new reactors are under construction worldwide as governments bet on nuclear power to meet surging electricity demand[2]. Spot uranium is approaching $92 per pound as tightening primary supply converges with accelerating reactor demand, AI-driven power infrastructure buildouts, and a bipartisan political consensus that domestic nuclear fuel supply chains are a national security imperative[4].

Against that backdrop, the companies that own the actual uranium in the ground — particularly in the United States — are becoming strategic assets in a way they haven't been in decades. The question is no longer whether America needs more domestic uranium, it's who can get uranium permitted, developed, and delivered. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) just took a major step toward answering that question.

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) — SLR Consulting Engaged to Lead Aurora Permitting

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) announced today that it has engaged global mining advisory firm SLR International Corporation as the lead permitting manager for the Aurora Uranium Project, the company's flagship asset located along the Oregon–Nevada border. Aurora owns the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, with 32.75 million pounds indicated and 4.98 million pounds inferred under the SK-1300 technical standard. To put that in perspective, Aurora's nearly 38 million pounds of uranium places it among the larger undeveloped projects in America—at a time when the U.S. imports roughly 95% of the uranium it consumes.

SLR Consulting is not an ordinary hire. The firm is world-renowned for providing technical, engineering, and environmental services to resource projects globally, and the team assigned to Eagle has specific, relevant experience with the Bureau of Land Management and Oregon's Department of Geology and Mineral Industries in Malheur County — the same county where Aurora sits. That experience includes permitting success at Paramount Gold's Grassy Mountain project and Jindalee Lithium's McDermitt project, the latter of which SLR helped fast-track under the U.S. federal government's FAST-41 initiative. Eagle's management is now collaborating with SLR to potentially get Aurora on the FAST-41 list as well.

"SLR's permitting expertise, their proven track-record around the world, and their relevant experience in our neighbourhood, makes them a natural partner for Eagle as we plan to take Aurora toward the next stage of development," said Vishal Gupta, Eagle's VP of Operations. "The SLR team has been involved in extensive engagement with regulators at the county, state and federal levels, which has direct relevance to expediting the permitting process for Aurora."

Following this engagement, SLR will serve as Aurora's program manager for all environmental permitting tasks, including baseline studies, exploration permitting support, drill programs, metallurgical studies, and hydrogeological work. SLR's involvement is designed to help progress Aurora toward a Pre-Feasibility Study estimated to be completed in late 2027. But the permitting milestone is only part of the story. Eagle isn't building a conventional uranium mining company. The company is developing an integrated nuclear energy platform that combines domestic uranium resources with exclusive Small Modular Reactor technology — meaning it aims to own both the fuel and the means to deploy it. In a sector where Cameco commands a multi-billion dollar valuation and NexGen raised C$800 million for a single project, Eagle is advancing the largest conventional, measured and indicated U.S. uranium deposit at a fraction of those valuations, with a NASDAQ listing and a strategy that spans the nuclear fuel cycle.

For more information on Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) and the Aurora Uranium Project, visit www.eaglenuclear.com

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) — $80 Billion U.S. Government Nuclear Partnership

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ), one of the world's largest uranium producers with licensed capacity to produce more than 30 million pounds annually, recently entered into a strategic partnership with the U.S. Government alongside Brookfield to accelerate deployment of Westinghouse nuclear reactor technologies. The aggregate government investment of at least $80 billion is designed to create significant growth opportunities for both Westinghouse and Cameco while reinvigorating domestic nuclear supply chains. Cameco is extending the life of its Cigar Lake mine to 2036 and ramping production at McArthur River/Key Lake toward its licensed annual capacity of 25 million pounds. Analyst estimates project Cameco's fiscal 2026 earnings growth at 55%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) — From Developer to Producer With ISR Restart

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) marked a turning point in fiscal 2025 by transitioning from developer to active producer with the successful restart of the Christensen Ranch in-situ recovery mine in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. ISR mining offers lower capital costs, faster timelines, and reduced environmental impact compared to conventional methods. Production ramp-ups are expected to continue through 2026 alongside the anticipated startup of the Burke Hollow project. UEC also acquired Rio Tinto's Sweetwater mill and Wyoming uranium assets, expanding its licensed capacity to 12.1 million pounds annually and positioning it as the largest U.S. uranium company by potential production.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) — AI-Enabled Reactor Design and TVA Partnership

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) announced a partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to utilize an AI-enabled nuclear design framework to optimize fuel management across multiple reactors. NuScale's exclusive global partner ENTRA1 Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority continue to advance what is positioned as the largest nuclear power deployment in a generation. NuScale's small modular reactor design received NRC Design Certification in 2023, making it the first SMR to achieve this milestone in the United States. The Trump administration's plans to loosen regulations for new nuclear plants and boost SMR production have provided additional potential tailwinds for the company.

NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) — Rook I Hearings and Path to World's Lowest-Cost Uranium

NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) commenced its Part 2 Commission Hearing with Canada's Nuclear Safety Commission in February 2026, representing the final step in the federal regulatory process prior to an approval decision for its Rook I project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Rook I is designed to produce approximately 30 million pounds of uranium annually at an estimated cash cost of under $10 per pound, giving it some of the lowest projected production costs in the global uranium industry. NexGen recently raised C$800 million to fund construction.

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) trades on NASDAQ and is advancing the Aurora Uranium Project — the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States — toward a Pre-Feasibility Study targeted for late 2027, with SLR International Corporation leading the permitting effort and an integrated nuclear platform strategy combining domestic uranium resources with SMR technology.

In a sector where Cameco commands a multi-billion-dollar market capitalization and governments are deploying tens of billions to secure domestic nuclear fuel supply, Eagle Nuclear Energy is the company seeking to advance America's largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit from resource to potential development — with a world-class permitting partner now in place and a strategy that spans the full nuclear value chain. For investors tracking the uranium renaissance, NUCL may be the name that hasn't yet caught up to its own story.

Learn more about Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) and the Aurora Uranium Project at www.eaglenuclear.com

Investor Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE: www.eaglenuclear.com

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this document are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document are forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expected benefits from Eagle's business combination with SVII; the outlook for Eagle's business; the viability of Eagle's mining claims and technologies; as well as any information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of Eagle. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management team of Eagle and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstance and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) market risks; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eagle related to its business combination; (iii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iv) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq Capital Market or a comparable exchange; (v) the risk that the price of the Eagle's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in laws, regulations, technologies, natural disasters or health epidemics/pandemics, national security tensions, and macro- economic and social environments affecting its business; and (vi) fluctuations in spot and forward markets for lithium and uranium and certain other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel oil and electricity). The foregoing list is not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Eagle does not presently know or that Eagle currently believes are immaterial. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, any other factors discussed in this document and the other risks and uncertainties described in filings made with the SEC by Eagle from time to time, which are or will be accessible at www.sec.gov. Eagle cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth in this document speak only as of the date of this document.

SOURCES:

SLR International Corporation, Permitting Track Record — Referenced in Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. press release, March 18, 2026 World Nuclear Industry Status Report, December 2025; U.S. Geological Survey 2025 Critical Minerals List — https://www.usgs.gov/news/national-news-release/us-geological-survey-releases-2025-list-critical-minerals Cameco Corp. / Brookfield / U.S. Government Strategic Partnership for Westinghouse Nuclear Reactor Deployment — https://www.cameco.com/media/news/2026 CarbonCredits.com, Uranium Prices 2026 — https://carboncredits.com/uranium-prices-2026-supply-crunch-and-rising-demand-fuel-a-nuclear-bull-market/

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