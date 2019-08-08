Signify expands its smart home lighting offering in the US with new range of Wi-Fi LED products

The WiZ Connected ecosystem operates independently from the Philips Hue ecosystem. Conveniently adjust the Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lighting using the easy-to-use WiZ app on your smartphone or tablet and your home's Wi-Fi network – no wiring or additional equipment is required.

Getting started is simple.

Download the free WiZ app (iOS or Android), screw the retrofit light bulb in any existing table lamp or fixture or the downlight in your ceiling, and follow the step-by-step guide in the app to complete the setup.

You'll then be able to:

Conveniently control your home lighting wherever you are using the WiZ app, or with Alexa, the Google Assistant or Siri shortcuts if you have a compatible voice device.

Wirelessly dim your Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED WiZ Connected lights, or choose from pre-set light scenes for ambiance.

Change the shade of white light – from warm white to cool daylight – to suit your daily tasks.

Make your home glow with any color you like.

Set light schedules and timers.

"There are so many activities we carry out at home. Our Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED WiZ Connected range makes it easy to set the right light for any and all situations," said Jeroen Schuitemaker, US Consumer Business Leader, Signify. "Whether you're spending time with your family and friends, doing housework or enjoying a meal, you can conveniently get the different light settings you need with the tap of an app or using your voice."

The Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED WiZ Connected collection

The collection, with pricing ranging from $9.97 to $19.97, includes:

Dimmable Warm White ( 2700K ) and Cool White ( 5000K ) in the traditional A19 light bulb shape and BR30 downlight

) and Cool White ( ) in the traditional A19 light bulb shape and BR30 downlight Tunable White (2700- 5000K ) in the traditional A19 light bulb shape, BR30 downlight and 6" integrated downlight

) in the traditional A19 light bulb shape, BR30 downlight and 6" integrated downlight Full Color with Tunable White in the traditional A19 light bulb shape, BR30 downlight and 6" integrated downlight

Dimmable Clear Filament in the traditional A19 light bulb shape, G25 globe and ST19 teardrop shape

Dimmable Amber Filament in the traditional A19 light bulb shape, G25 globe and ST19 teardrop shape

The new range of Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED WiZ Connected products is exclusively available on HomeDepot.com starting today and in Home Depot stores across the United States in September 2019.

Learn more about how easy smart lighting can be.

Signify acquired WiZ Connected, developer of the WiZ Wi-Fi-based connected lighting ecosystem in April 2019. This product range works with the WiZ app, WiZ accessories and other WiZ partner products; it is not compatible with the Bluetooth- and Zigbee-based Philips Hue ecosystem.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2018 sales of EUR 6.4 billion, we have approximately 28,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for two years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

SOURCE Signify

Related Links

http://www.signify.com

