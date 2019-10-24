Signify to appoint Kevin Poyck as new Leader for Market Group Americas

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that Kevin Poyck is appointed as its new Market Group Leader Americas effective November 11, 2019. In this role, Poyck will focus on driving commercial operations for Signify's customers in the US, Canada and Latin America.

"I am particularly pleased to welcome Kevin to our leadership team in this important role. I see his appointment as another strategic step for Signify to accelerate growth in the Americas," said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify. "Kevin is an industry veteran with extensive experience in the lighting industry and across multiple industries and disciplines which will be critical as we continue our transformation in the Americas and globally."

Poyck joins Signify from Hubbell Inc. where he held various leadership positions over the past 14 years. During the past four years he was Group President, responsible for the overall management of the lighting company and its 4,000 employees across North America and China. His leadership across multiple industries and disciplines spans product development, engineering and operations, with companies that include Maytag and Cooper Industries.

"This is an exciting time to be joining Signify. The company is at the forefront of innovation and sustainability and as the global leader, they are driving the transformation towards connected lighting," said Poyck. "I am excited about the opportunities to continue to grow the company in this market."

In line with Signify's earlier announcement regarding its intention to acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions, at closing Cooper Lighting will remain a separate business from Signify's MG Americas business. Signify and Cooper Lighting both have broad channel coverage in North America through two strong agent networks that will continue to operate independently. The two businesses will continue to sell their products under their own brand names using their respective agency networks, preserving the strategy and principles behind the commercial success of both companies.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2018 sales of EUR 6.4 billion, we have approximately 28,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

SOURCE Signify

Related Links

http://www.signify.com

