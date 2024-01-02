SIGRID Partners With Pure Pharmacy as its Exclusive Miami Retailer

News provided by

Sigrid Therapeutics

02 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

The Natural Silica-Based Supplement Effective at Controlling Blood Sugar and Weight is Now available at Pure Pharmacy

MIAMI, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGRID's Glucose Stabiliser is now exclusively sold in Miami at independent pharmacy, Pure Pharmacy. With Pure Pharmacy's commitment to providing premium healthcare to its community of Miami Beach, the partnership is a testament to SIGRID's breakthrough innovation in metabolic research. As the first retail agreement for the Swedish biotechnology company, this is a continuation of SIGRID's launch into U.S. markets.

The addition of SIGRID to the Pure Pharmacy catalog comes at a time when many are either facing a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis or are using GLP-1 drugs to lose weight and although these prescriptions can be effective, they come with a list of side effects. The supplement is designed for those transitioning from GLP-1 drugs to aid in maintaining weight and glucose levels as it's proven to work faster than leading Type 2 medications to manage blood sugar over time, is natural, requires no needles and no prescription.

"This is a remarkable leap forward in our initiative to present ourselves throughout the U.S. market and empower those seeking a healthier life," says Sana Alajmovic, CEO of SIGRID. "Pure Pharmacy's emphasis on individualized care that empowers its customers to take control of their health is a direct reflection of our goals and are thrilled to have partnered with them."

"We strive at Pure Pharmacy to deliver the most premium treatment options and are excited our pharmacy is the exclusive Miami retailer to provide SIGRID," says Mishal Alsabbagh, founder of Pure Pharmacy. "The company's dedication to years of research and innovation with its SiPore® technology is the driving force behind our decision."

The Glucose Stabiliser is now available at Pure Pharmacy's store and website as well as the SIGRID website for $99. To learn more on how to best use the Glucose Stabiliser, talk to a Pure Pharmacy pharmacist and visit sigridstabiliser.com. For more information on Pure Pharmacy, visit purepharmacysobe.com.

About SIGRID

SIGRID's journey began in 2014. CEO, Sana Alajmovic and CSO, Prof. Tore Bengtsson established the biotechnology company upon a decade of extensive research and shared vision: to revolutionize the approach preventing chronic lifestyle diseases. SIGRID empowers people to transform their metabolism, for better health. For more information, visit sigridstabiliser.com.

Contact:
Sana Alajmovic
Co-founder & CEO, Sigrid Therapeutics
[email protected] 
+46 72 3893396

SOURCE Sigrid Therapeutics

Also from this source

Sigrid Therapeutics Launches the Glucose Stabiliser in the U.S.

Sigrid Therapeutics Launches the Glucose Stabiliser in the U.S.

Sigrid Therapeutics has launched the Glucose Stabiliser, an over-the-counter blood sugar control supplement that also reduces caloric intake from...
Sigrid Therapeutics Secures $4 Million in Oversubscribed Funding Round to Tap Into Booming Obesity and Diabetes Market

Sigrid Therapeutics Secures $4 Million in Oversubscribed Funding Round to Tap Into Booming Obesity and Diabetes Market

Sigrid Therapeutics successfully secured $4 million in an oversubscribed funding round. The investment, made by both existing and new investors,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Retail

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.