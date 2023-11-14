Sigrid Therapeutics Launches the Glucose Stabiliser in the U.S.

News provided by

Sigrid Therapeutics

14 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Controlling Blood Sugar and Weight Without Prescriptions, The Glucose Stabiliser is a Natural Silica-Based Treatment.

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigrid Therapeutics has launched the Glucose Stabiliser, an over-the-counter blood sugar control supplement that also reduces caloric intake from fats and carbs. With about 1 in every 10 Americans facing a Type 2 diagnosis and the growing popularity of medications used for weight loss for the general population, Sigird's strategic launch into the U.S. market could not have come at a better time.

Continue Reading
Image courtesy of Sigrid Therapeutics
Image courtesy of Sigrid Therapeutics

The supplement, taken before your two biggest meals of the day, comes after 10 years of research when Co-Founder, Professor Tore Bengtsson, discovered improvements in metabolic disorders after ingesting engineered silica particles. The technology is 100% natural and made of one of the most abundant resources, Silica.

The Glucose Stabiliser contains patented SiPore® technology that has proven to lower blood sugar, minimize bloating, keep you feeling fuller longer, curve appetite and aid in weight loss. Users with Type 2 Diabetes saw a 40% larger HbA1c reduction compared to Metformin in half the time.

Composed of micron-sized silica particles working only inside the gut, the particles work as a molecular sieve by separating digestive enzymes from undigested food. The captured enzymes are responsible for breaking down complex carbohydrates and fats, and in effect, slowing down food digestion. The slower digestion process allows users to feel and see the benefits without restriction. While prescribed diabetes medications come with a long list of side effects, the Glucose Stabiliser has none.

"The Glucose Stabiliser is representative of Sigrid's mission of empowering those looking to transform their metabolism for the better in an approachable manner," said Sana Alajmovic," CEO of Sigrid Therapeutics. "After seeing my father transition from having difficulty controlling his blood sugar to developing Type 2 Diabetes, it is a personal and professional undertaking to develop innovative treatments that allow users to continue living their lives, without having to change their lifestyle drastically."

Pricing for the Glucose Stabiliser starts at $99 and can be purchased online at sigridstabiliser.com.

About Sigrid Therapeutics

Sigrid Therapeutics is a Swedish-based biotechnology company revolutionizing obesity and diabetes management through its innovative SiPore® technology. With a focus on innovation, Sigrid Therapeutics is committed to enhancing the well-being of individuals worldwide.

Contact:
Alejandra Sanchez
Account Executive
GreenRoom Agency
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sigrid Therapeutics

Also from this source

Sigrid Therapeutics Secures $4 Million in Oversubscribed Funding Round to Tap Into Booming Obesity and Diabetes Market

Sigrid Therapeutics Secures $4 Million in Oversubscribed Funding Round to Tap Into Booming Obesity and Diabetes Market

Sigrid Therapeutics successfully secured $4 million in an oversubscribed funding round. The investment, made by both existing and new investors,...
Sigrid Therapeutics Announces First Patient Treated with SiPore21® Medical Device for Sustained Diabetes and Obesity Control

Sigrid Therapeutics Announces First Patient Treated with SiPore21® Medical Device for Sustained Diabetes and Obesity Control

Sigrid Therapeutics announces the commencement of the SHINE clinical trial for SiPore21® – an innovative medical device designed for sustained...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.