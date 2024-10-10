SIGULER GUFF CLOSES ON OVER $900 MILLION FOR LATEST SMALL BUSINESS CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES FUND AND PARALLEL VEHICLES, EXCEEDING TARGETS

--Oversubscribed Fund III Will Directly Finance Small U.S. Businesses, Providing Mezzanine and First Lien Loans to Sponsor-Backed Companies Across a Diversified Set of Sectors--

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siguler Guff & Company, LP ("Siguler Guff" or the "Firm"), a global private markets investment firm with over $16 billion of assets under management, today announced that it has completed fundraising for the most recent vintage of its small business lending strategy. The Siguler Guff Small Business Credit Opportunities Fund III ("Fund III" or the "Fund") closed on over $580 million, exceeding its target of $500 million. Additional investments in related accounts totaled $355 million for an aggregate raise of over $900 million, more than doubling the size of Siguler Guff's 2021 small business credit strategy fundraise.

Since the launch of the Firm's small business credit strategy in 2015, Siguler Guff has invested in nearly 70 North American companies, leveraging the Firm's deep network of small buyout fund relationships to identify compelling small company transactions in a diversified set of industries.

Following the strong performance of its predecessor small business credit vehicles, Fund III will seek to continue to directly finance small and lower middle-market, sponsor-backed U.S. businesses, typically with $2-15 million of EBITDA, providing mezzanine debt, first lien loans, and equity co-investments. The Fund seeks to structure a portfolio of time-tested, niche market leaders with attractive risk-adjusted yields and conservative credit structures.

"We are excited to have received strong support from many of our current Limited Partners, as well as new investors," said Sean Greene, a Partner at Siguler Guff and head of the Firm's Direct Lending platform. "Siguler Guff has long been a leading investor in U.S. small businesses across distinct economic cycles."

"Our credit portfolio reflects the American economy with investments in small businesses across the nation in industries ranging from food, specialty manufacturing, business services, healthcare and other critical sectors," added Mr. Greene. "As with our prior vehicles, we look forward to helping these companies grow and create quality jobs while at the same time generating compelling and sustained risk-adjusted returns for investors."

A majority of the Firm's limited partners who invested in its prior small business credit vehicles also invested in Fund III, along with a host of new limited partners, including pension plans, insurance companies, foundations and family offices.

Drew Guff, Co-Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Siguler Guff, added, "We are very pleased that Fund III exceeded its target, reflecting the expertise and track record of our Firm. While much of the private equity and credit investment landscape is focused on raising mega-funds for increasingly larger deals, we continue to believe the best value in private markets is in the opportunistic and harder to access small and lower middle market. This segment represents 60% of all new jobs created and the sector generates more annual revenue than the middle market. We look forward to accelerating our strategy in this end of the market, the backbone of the US economy."

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a multi-strategy private markets investment firm with over $16 billion of assets under management and more than 25 years of investment experience. Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff's core investment strategies include small business, opportunistic credit, real estate and emerging markets. Siguler Guff's investment products include direct investment funds, multi-manager funds and customized separate accounts targeting specific areas of compelling opportunity. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, Houston, West Palm Beach, London, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore. To learn more about Siguler Guff, please visit www.sigulerguff.com.

