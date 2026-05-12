Siguler Guff Originates $25.25 Million Mezzanine Loan for Wynwood Luxury Condominium Development

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siguler Guff & Company, LP ("Siguler Guff" or the "Firm"), a multi-strategy private markets investment firm, today announced that it has directly originated a $25.25 million mezzanine construction loan to finance the development of Twenty Sixth & 2nd Residences, a planned 233-unit luxury condominium project in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.

The development will include approximately 27,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, as well as a dedicated co-working floor featuring 173 office suites, which will be deeded to residential unit owners. Twenty Sixth & 2nd Residences is centrally located in Wynwood, and the project is designed to blend residential, commercial, and flexible workspace offerings in one of Miami's growing urban districts.

The borrower for the project is Property Markets Group ("PMG"), a national investment, development, and asset management firm with experience in luxury developments across the Miami market.

Siguler Guff's mezzanine loan will sit alongside a $100.75 million senior construction loan originated by Madison Realty Capital.

Jose Mayoral, Vice President, Real Estate Investments at Siguler Guff, said, "We are pleased to partner with Madison Realty Capital on this financing and support Property Markets Group in the development of Twenty Sixth & 2nd Residences. Wynwood is an exceptional neighborhood with a dynamic mix of cultural, dining, and nightlife offerings, and we are proud to play a role in delivering a project that will further enhance its appeal for future residents."

"Wynwood has undergone a remarkable transformation and Twenty Sixth & 2nd Residences is well-positioned to advance that momentum with a thoughtfully conceived, fully amenitized residential product in a neighborhood that has established itself as one of Miami's most sought-after destinations for both residents and visitors," said Josh Zegen, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Madison Realty Capital. "We are proud to support PMG and LNDMRK, both of which are repeat borrowers with a strong track record of execution across Miami's most dynamic submarkets, and we look forward to seeing the project contribute to Wynwood's continued evolution."

Residents will have access to a comprehensive suite of amenities, including a rooftop pool with cabanas, an outdoor bar and lounge, a fully equipped fitness studio, and a wellness circuit featuring steam, sauna, and cold plunge facilities. Additional features include a meditation house and curated art installations throughout the property. Each residence will be delivered fully furnished and equipped with smart building technology.

About Siguler Guff

Siguler Guff is a multi-strategy private markets investment firm which, together with its affiliates, has approximately $18.4 billion of assets under management. With 30 years of experience investing in private markets, Siguler Guff seeks to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns by focusing opportunistically on market niches. Siguler Guff's investment products include multi-manager funds, direct investment funds and customized separate accounts targeting specific areas of compelling opportunity. The Firm's core investment strategies include Small Buyout, Emerging Markets, Opportunistic Credit, Real Estate and Small Business Credit. Siguler Guff's institutional investment knowledge, sector immersion approach and longstanding relationships provide access to compelling investment opportunities within each of its targeted strategies. Founded in 1991 within PaineWebber, Siguler Guff became an independent firm in 1995. The Firm has served more than 800 institutional clients, including corporate and public employee benefit plans, endowments, foundations, government agencies and financial institutions, and more than 1,000 family office and high net worth investors. Headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff maintains offices in Boston, Houston, West Palm Beach, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, São Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. For further information, please visit www.sigulerguff.com.

Siguler Guff Media Contacts

Jeffrey Taufield / Jennings Brooks,

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

212.521.4800

SOURCE Siguler Guff