SiiPet Highlights Spring Health Priorities for Cats as Seasonal Initiative Expands Access to AI‑Driven Monitoring

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiiPet, a growing pet tech startup, announced its Spring Sale initiative, running from March 15 to March 31, marking a renewed effort to make advanced feline health monitoring more widely accessible during a season when many cats experience elevated health risks.

SiiPet LitterLens, the world's first health monitoring litter box camera

SiiPet Founder and CEO Brian Fu emphasized the seasonal importance: "Spring is one of the most overlooked yet critical periods for feline health. Higher risks of urinary conditions, hydration imbalances, and behavioral fluctuations tend to emerge during this time. Our Spring initiative is intended to reduce cost‑related barriers, and to support timely, proactive monitoring that can surface early signs before they develop into more serious concerns."

The limited‑time pricing applies to the SiiPet's flagship monitoring device, LitterLens, an AI‑powered litter box camera designed to provide continuous insight into key indicators of feline wellness, and functions as a universally compatible, hardware‑light solution that works with any existing litter box setup.

Built for proactive feline health monitoring, LitterLens' AI system analyzes litter box usage frequency, urination patterns, and behavior‑related activity, generating insights that help identify anomalies over time. It detects abnormal patterns, such as unusual visit frequency or prolonged stays in the litter box, or signs of urinary discomfort, and sends an instant alert. This early warning for potential urinary tract infections (UTI) or urethral obstruction helps cat owners seize the treatment window before it becomes an emergency.

This approach diverges from many smart litter box products on the market, which often rely on proprietary hardware priced between $500 and $700. LitterLens instead delivers core diagnostic value through a single camera‑based system, allowing more households to access monitoring tools without replacing their current setup. It clips onto most litter boxes, including standard, high-sided, enclosed, and automatic models. Its long-lasting battery, waterproof and scratch-resistant housing, and night-vision capability ensure reliable monitoring in any environment.

The system also captures photo and video evidence of stool quality and behavior changes, giving veterinarians clearer context and helping prevent misdiagnosis. With up to 12 months of health history stored in the app, cat owners gain long‑term visibility into trends related to digestive health, kidney function, and overall well-being.

Advancing a Preventative Approach to Feline Health

The Spring Sales initiative builds on SiiPet's continuing effort to shift everyday pet care from reactive responses toward long‑term, data‑supported decision‑making. Traditional cat health management often depends on noticeable symptoms such as appetite loss, lethargy, or physical discomfort. These are signs that typically appear only after a condition has advanced. By contrast, the LitterLens system focuses on subtle variations in daily patterns, enabling a preventative model centered on continuous observation rather than intermittent checks.

LitterLens' temporary price reduction to $59.99 marks the lowest level in the product's history and underscores SiiPet's intention to broaden adoption of accessible monitoring tools. As part of a longer‑term vision, the platform is designed to evolve into a comprehensive ecosystem supporting personalized analysis, behavioral trend mapping, and streamlined data‑sharing capabilities for veterinary professionals.

About SiiPet

SiiPet is an intelligent pet care platform designed to enhance understanding, monitoring, and daily support for companion animals through advanced, automated insights. The brand's mission centers on applying cutting-edge AI and science-driven health management to extend pets' healthy lifespans, fostering longer and safer shared experiences. Positioned as the world's smartest pet caretaker platform, SiiPet delivers technology that empowers more informed and proactive approaches to long term animal well-being.

For more information, please visit: www.siipet.com.

SOURCE SiiPet