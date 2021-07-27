Sikich Investment Banking advises American Standard Circuits in recapitalization with Gemini Investors and Plenary Partners

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Standard Circuits (ASC), a leading manufacturer of high-performance printed circuit boards, was recapitalized by management in partnership with Gemini Investors and Plenary Partners. Sikich Investment Banking served as the exclusive adviser to ASC in the recapitalization.

"ASC is an innovative company with an impressive history of growth," said Kurt Estes, managing director at Sikich Investment Banking. "Our team works hard to find the best options and partners for our clients. With the capital support of Gemini Investors and Plenary Partners, ASC will be able to further accelerate growth in its key markets."

Sikich Investment Banking offers capital markets advisory and mergers and acquisitions services. The team has deep experience across many industries, particularly manufacturing and distribution, technology, health care and life sciences, and business and professional services.

"The Sikich Investment Banking team's expertise and guidance as we searched for an investor was invaluable," said Gordhan Patel, founder and chairman of American Standard Circuits. "The team helped us navigate the deal process and find two partners that will help us accelerate our growth."

Based in West Chicago, Illinois, ASC is a full-service manufacturer of radio frequency and microwave, flex, rigid flex and metal clad printed circuit boards. The company serves a global customer base across diverse industries, including military and defense, aerospace, automotive, industrial, medical and telecom.

"ASC's manufacturing capabilities and engineering expertise, combined with our connections across various industries, is the perfect recipe for success," said Jimmy Rich, managing director at Gemini Investors. "We look forward to helping ASC further penetrate these markets with its comprehensive PCB offering."

"We're really excited to be partnering with Gemini on another investment. Our collective experience investing in manufacturing, and in particular EMS and chip designers, allowed us to recognize ASC as a peerless manufacturer offering quick-turn solutions for complex, mission-critical components," said Toni Peláez, managing partner at Plenary Partners.

Gemini Investors is a private investment firm based in greater Boston. The firm focuses on middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, business services, consumer products and services, health care, and technology. Gemini has invested in more than 150 companies since it was founded in 1993 and is currently investing its seventh private equity fund. Plenary Partners is a private investment firm with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, dedicated to partnering with high-growth entrepreneurial companies.

"I am confident that this partnership with Gemini Investors and Plenary Partners will offer us the resources and guidance needed to achieve our ambitious growth goals," said Anaya Vardya, CEO of American Standard Circuits.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,000 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

