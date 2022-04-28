Sikich Investment Banking Advises Blake Austin College in Sale to Brent L. Mills, Inc.

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brent L. Mills, Inc. ("BMI") recently acquired Blake Austin College, a health care education institution based in Vacaville, California. Sikich Investment Banking served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to Blake Austin College.

"Blake Austin College has developed an impressive curriculum and demonstrated a steadfast commitment to its students' success," said Susan Tomilo, managing director of Sikich Investment Banking. "BMI offers Blake Austin College a clear path to future growth, so we are confident this will be a fruitful partnership."

Blake Austin College offers vocational nursing, dental assisting and clinical medical assistant with phlebotomy programs. Its programs are designed to prepare students to pass their state licensing exams and be successful in post-graduation careers.

"This institution is my life's work," said Joanie French-Reed, owner of Blake Austin College. "Under BMI's management, I am confident that the school's legacy will live on, and that students for years to come will leave Blake Austin prepared for rewarding careers. I'm indebted to the Sikich Investment Banking team for skillfully guiding me through this process."

BMI is an education-focused holding company based in Oklahoma.

"Joanie built an incredible organization over the past three decades, and Blake Austin College is poised for rapid geographic expansion," said Brent L. Mills, owner of BMI. "The education it provides students is invaluable, and we are excited to support the institution's next stage of growth."

BMI invests in and operates post-secondary schools, with a focus on using its proprietary VIAS software and operational expertise to assure educational excellence. It has a team of preeminent industry operators and a significant capital base to fund growth. BMI has six campus locations in three states, with approximately 1,500 students, and is pursuing a strategy to build a nationwide network of allied health colleges.

"We believe the health care education and skills training Blake Austin College offers is an important part of creating upward mobility for individuals while meeting the critical health care staffing needs of the country," said BMI partner Todd Q. Swanson.

Sikich Investment Banking offers capital markets advisory and mergers and acquisitions services. The team has deep experience across many industries, particularly manufacturing and distribution, technology, health care and life sciences, and business and professional services.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,400 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

