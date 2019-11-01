Sikich Investment Banking advises LMR Distributing in acquisition of ACS, Inc.

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMR Distributing recently acquired ACS, Inc. Both companies are value-added distributors of two-way radios, components and accessories. Sikich Investment Banking served as the exclusive buy-side adviser to LMR.

"By acquiring ACS, LMR has positioned itself for long-term growth by expanding its product offerings and customer base," said Kurt Estes, managing director at Sikich Investment Banking. "We are pleased we were able to leverage our experience in the technology sector to play an important role in this deal."

Sikich Investment Banking offers mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory services. The team has deep experience across many industries, particularly technology, manufacturing and distribution, health care and life sciences, and business and professional services.

Based in West Chicago, Illinois, LMR Distributing is a value-added distributor of Motorola Commercial two-way radios and accessories. ACS, Inc., is a Westmont, Illinois-based value-added distributor of Motorola Business two-way radios, components and accessories.

"We are excited to add the talented team from ACS to our company," said Dean Darrus, managing partner of LMR Distributing. "With our combined expertise and product offerings, we are positioned to serve as a go-to resource for companies across industries that need advanced and reliable communications technology solutions."

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

