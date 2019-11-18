­­Sikich Investment Banking advises ORFLO Technologies in acquisition by Gemini Bio

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Bio ("Gemini"), a cell culture solutions company, recently acquired ORFLO Technologies ("ORFLO"), a developer of cell and protein analysis instruments. Sikich Investment Banking served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to ORFLO Technologies.

"ORFLO's innovative technology fits naturally into Gemini's robust portfolio of solutions for cell and gene therapy research," said Susan Tomilo, managing director at Sikich Investment Banking. "With implications for transformative CAR-T therapies, ORFLO's products are on the front lines of innovation in the life sciences industry."

Gemini Bio, a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, manufactures and supplies cell culture media, sera and other reagents to the biotechnology and biopharma industries as well as the academic community. ORFLO's solutions facilitate more efficient cell quality control and analysis by uniquely combining the Coulter Principle with fluorescence in consumable microfluidic cassettes that run on fully integrated, robust platforms.

"Our products will strengthen Gemini's ability to deliver high-quality solutions to cell culture laboratories around the world," said Ted Ayliffe, founder and CEO of ORFLO Technologies. "Gemini's strong team and extensive reach will help our technology penetrate more of the marketplace and contribute to innovations and accelerated achievement of research goals. Sikich was pivotal in making this deal happen, and I would recommend Sikich to any life science company who is looking for a top-shelf investment banker to represent them."

Sikich Investment Banking offers mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory services. The team has deep experience across many industries, particularly technology, manufacturing and distribution, health care and life sciences, and business and professional services.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

