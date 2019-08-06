Sikich to offer cloud readiness assessments as part of its digital transformation business services

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced Tuesday that it will offer cloud readiness assessments as a standard part of its digital transformation services. In these assessments, Sikich evaluates organizations' security protocols and information technology infrastructures and proposes solutions to mitigate risk, speed benefits of cloud implementations and help businesses on the path toward digital transformation.

"As more companies pursue digital transformation and seek to capitalize on the productivity-enhancing benefits of the cloud, it's important that they strengthen their technology infrastructures and information security practices to maximize the returns on their investments in cloud solutions," said Jim Drumm, leader of Sikich's technology business. "By building cloud readiness assessments into our projects, we will help companies digitally transform their businesses while avoiding common pitfalls of cloud deployments. We will also equip them to realize the value of cloud-based technology faster."

As part of its cloud readiness assessments, Sikich identifies infrastructure strategy issues, equipment capability deficiencies, bandwidth insufficiencies, and security issues such as insecure configurations and weak authentication controls.

Sikich is a national technology consultancy that helps companies across industries – including health care, finance, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in digital transformation, which includes cloud and emerging technologies, and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 850 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

