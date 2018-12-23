Sikorsky, Boeing Provide First Look at SB>1 DEFIANT™

The helicopter is participating in the Army's Joint Multi-Role-Medium Technology Demonstrator program. Data from SB>1 DEFIANT™ will help the Army develop requirements for new utility helicopters expected to enter service in the early 2030s.

For more information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/defiant and www.boeing.com/defense/future-vertical-lift/.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.

About Boeing

For more information on Boeing Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Related Links

http://www.lockheedmartin.com

