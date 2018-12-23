Sikorsky, Boeing Provide First Look at SB>1 DEFIANT™

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), and Boeing (NYSE: BA) provided the first look at the SB>1 DEFIANT™ helicopter the companies have developed for the U.S. Army's Joint Multi-Role technology demonstrator program. The SB>1 DEFIANT™ is designed to fly at twice the speed and range of today's conventional helicopters and offers advanced agility and maneuverability. It will help inform the next generation of military helicopters as part of the U.S. Army's Future Vertical Lift program.

Sikorsky and Boeing provided the first look at the new SB>1 DEFIANT™ helicopter. The helicopter is one of two designs participating in the U.S. Army’s Joint Multi-Role-Medium Technology Demonstrator Program. Courtesy Sikorsky-Boeing Team.
Sikorsky and Boeing provided the first look at the new SB>1 DEFIANT™ helicopter. The aircraft’s rotor system will allow it to fly about twice as fast and twice as far as today’s conventional helicopters. Courtesy Sikorsky-Boeing Team.
The helicopter is participating in the Army's Joint Multi-Role-Medium Technology Demonstrator program. Data from SB>1 DEFIANT™ will help the Army develop requirements for new utility helicopters expected to enter service in the early 2030s.

For more information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/defiant and www.boeing.com/defense/future-vertical-lift/

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.

About Boeing 
For more information on Boeing Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.  

