Sila Services Expands into Western Virginia with Acquisition of Davis Heating and Air Conditioning Company

PHILADELPHIA, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC, a leading home services platform, today announced its expansion into Western Virginia through the acquisition of Davis Heating and Air Conditioning Company, a premier provider of the full spectrum of maintenance- and repair-focused residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services throughout Western Virginia, including the Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Danville regions.

Sila Services

Founded in 1947, Davis Heating and Air Conditioning has earned a strong reputation for integrity, dedication, and professionalism, consistently delivering high-quality service and earning the trust of a large and loyal customer base. The acquisition further strengthens Sila's growing Mid-Atlantic footprint while expanding its ability to provide comprehensive HVAC, plumbing, and electrical solutions throughout Virginia.

"For more than 75 years, our company has been dedicated to delivering exceptional service, and that commitment has always started with taking care of our people," said Chris Bishop, CEO and owner of Davis Heating and Air Conditioning Company. "Sila's people-first culture perfectly mirrors our own commitment to our team members and provides enhanced opportunities for career growth and development with the resources of Sila Services behind us. This partnership marks an exciting next step in our journey, strengthening our ability to uphold our commitment to customer satisfaction while positioning Davis for continued growth in the years ahead."

The partnership reflects Sila's long-term strategy of partnering with exceptional local companies that have established strong brands, outstanding leadership teams, and deep community relationships.

"Davis Heating and Air Conditioning represents exactly the type of company we look to partner with," said Mike Rudolf, Chief Operating Officer of Sila Services. "Our mission is to preserve what makes great local companies successful while giving them additional resources to grow. Davis has built a remarkable legacy over the past 78 years, and we're committed to helping Chris and his team continue that legacy by investing in their people, expanding career opportunities in the skilled trades, and delivering even greater value to homeowners."

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 45 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. With a distinctive legacy dating back to the early 1900s, Sila Services offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, indoor air quality, and home performance solutions. The company's mission is to attract, develop, and advance the careers of the best tradespeople, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.silaservices.com.

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SOURCE Sila Services