SILAC Insurance Company Partners with Magnifact to Activate Real-Time Case Intelligence Through Industry-Standard APIs

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnifact today announced that SILAC Insurance Company has activated a real-time, standards-based case intelligence infrastructure designed to modernize communication with its distribution partners and reduce servicing friction across its network. The deployment, powered by Magnifact's AgentVizion™ API Services platform, marks a significant step in SILAC's broader digital modernization strategy.

This milestone marks the successful implementation of the Application Status API, built in full alignment with—and accelerated by—the Insured Retirement Institute's (IRI) industry-defining Digital First for Annuities standards. As a leading architect of the framework guiding the annuity industry's digital transformation, IRI has been instrumental in establishing the strategy, governance, and interoperability framework that enables scalable, industry-wide connectivity.

Through this standards-based deployment, SILAC publishes structured case updates in real time via the Application Status API, enabling connected IMOs and agencies to invoke the API and integrate case status data into their CRM and workflow systems.

Historically, distributor servicing has relied on portal logins, email exchanges, and call-center inquiries to track pending business. By transitioning to an API-driven model, SILAC replaces these manual touchpoints with continuous, system-to-system intelligence. Case updates, including milestone changes and NIGO notifications, are now transmitted automatically, improving transparency and accelerating resolution cycles.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to making it easier for distribution partners to do business with SILAC," said Dan Acker, President and Chief Marketing Officer at SILAC. "Delivering timely, reliable case intelligence enhances advisor productivity and ultimately improves the client experience."

From a distributor perspective, the impact is both operational and strategic. Real-time visibility reduces inbound status calls, eliminates redundant data entry, shortens NIGO turnaround times, and enables advisors to respond to clients with greater speed and confidence. Standardized data exchange across carrier relationships further enhances reporting accuracy and back-office efficiency.

"SILAC is helping move the industry from portal-based servicing to system-to-system intelligence," said Krish Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Magnifact. "Standards-based connectivity enables faster integrations, cleaner data exchange, and a more scalable distribution ecosystem."

The solution, built on Magnifact's AgentVizion™ API Services platform, offers an API-as-a-Service framework that enabled SILAC to operationalize IRI's standards without a prolonged internal development cycle.

Through Magnifact's self-service configuration capabilities, future distributor integrations can be completed with minimal incremental effort, enabling plug-and-play connectivity as more IMOs, broker dealers, and agencies adopt API-based consumption models. As real-time transparency becomes an industry expectation, standards-driven infrastructure is emerging as a competitive differentiator among sophisticated carriers.

About Magnifact®

Founded in 2015, Magnifact is a leading provider of SOC 2 Type II compliant DataIntelligent℠ solutions that enhance data transparency and operational efficiency across the insurance industry.

Its patented, award-winning AgentVizion ™ suite delivers a unified 360-degree view of the business, enabling carriers and distributors to make data-driven decisions.





suite delivers a unified 360-degree view of the business, enabling carriers and distributors to make data-driven decisions. AgentVizion2GO, Magnifact's native iOS and Android mobile app, strengthens producer engagement through instant push notifications and continuous real-time insights.





The AgentVizion ™ API Services platform leverages AI and industry-standard APIs, including those aligned with the IRI Digital First for Annuities standards, to accelerate integrations and ensure seamless data connectivity across the ecosystem.





API Services platform leverages AI and industry-standard APIs, including those aligned with the IRI Digital First for Annuities standards, to accelerate integrations and ensure seamless data connectivity across the ecosystem. The Magnifact Command Center (MCC) provides centralized control with instant reporting, alerts, and administrative oversight.

Magnifact is a member of the Insured Retirement Institute. Learn more at www.magnifact.com.

About SILAC Insurance Company

SILAC was founded in 1935. Its operations are conducted primarily in Salt Lake City, Utah, with executive offices in Carmel, Indiana, and a satellite office in Overland Park, Kansas. Since 2018, SILAC has offered fixed indexed annuity products and has quickly grown to a leading provider of fixed annuities in the independent marketing channel. SILAC is licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

Through its commitment to operational excellence and digital modernization, SILAC aims to simplify the retirement planning process for financial professionals and provide reliable, competitive solutions to policyholders nationwide.

SILAC is a member of the Insured Retirement Institute. Learn more at www.silacins.com.

Media Contacts:

For Magnifact

[email protected]

For SILAC

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnifact