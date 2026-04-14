Silanna UV Expands Industry-Leading UV-C LED Portfolio with New TO-39 Flat Window Package for SF1 and SN3 Series

BRISBANE, Australia, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silanna UV, a global innovator in ultraviolet semiconductor technology, today announced the release of an additional package type: a TO-39 flat window package for its high-performance SF1 series (Far-UVC 235 nm) and SN3 series (Deep-UVC 255 nm) LEDs. This latest development expands the company's comprehensive metal–can UVC LED portfolio, delivering greater optical flexibility, compact integration, and proven reliability for advanced sensing applications.

Silanna UV TO-39 Flat Window Package for SN3

The new flat–window configuration is designed to meet the evolving requirements of next–generation analytical, environmental, and medical devices. By enabling the integration of custom secondary optics, the package allows precise beam shaping, optimizing performance across water, air, and gas sensing applications.

Enhanced Design Flexibility and Integration

The TO–39 flat–window package introduces several key advantages. Its optical flexibility allows engineers to integrate external lenses or light guides, enabling precise control of beam angles to suit specific sensing or flow–chamber requirements. The low–profile flat lid improves space efficiency, supporting compact system designs ideal for portable water purification systems and handheld medical sterilization devices.

Built on Silanna UV's patented nitride semiconductor technology, the package also delivers proven reliability, maintaining high thermal stability and long operational lifetimes, as demonstrated by the SF1 and SN3 series in real–world customer testing.

SN3 Series: High-Performance Deep UVC for Analytical Precision

The SN3 series delivers powerful deep–UVC output at a peak wavelength of 255 nm, making it highly effective for detecting chemical oxygen demand (COD) and total organic carbon (TOC) in water, as well as ozone in gas–sensing applications. Featuring a wide 120–degree viewing angle and high optical output power, the SN3–5T9FWL1 is well suited to demanding use cases including chemical and biological analysis, water quality monitoring, gas sensing, and liquid chromatography. The device also integrates ESD protection within an industry–standard metal–can footprint, ensuring durability and reliable performance in harsh and challenging environments.

SF1 Series: Far UVC Innovation for Expanded Sensing Capabilities

Operating at a peak wavelength of 235 nm, the SF1 series enables new sensing capabilities that require shorter wavelengths. The SF1–3T9FWL1 supports accurate detection of nitrate (NO₃) and nitrite (NO₂) in water, as well as carbon dioxide (CO₂) in gas–analysis applications. Its hermetically sealed TO–can package provides enhanced environmental protection, while the mercury–free design offers a more robust and sustainable alternative to traditional UV lamps.

Suitable for chemical and biological analysis, water monitoring, gas sensing, and HPLC applications, the SF1 series combines versatility with proven reliability. Like the SN3 series, SF1 devices also incorporate integrated ESD protection within a compact, industry–standard package.

Driving the Future of UVC Technology

Further details of Silanna's new TO-can package UVC LEDs are available at:

https://silannauv.com/products/ or contact the Sales Team at [email protected] .

About Silanna UV

The Silanna Group is an Australian semiconductor manufacturer established in 2006. Privately funded since its acquisition from Peregrine Semiconductor in 2008, Silanna UV is an ISO 9001:2015–certified solution provider specialising in UV–C LED manufacturing. Based in Brisbane, Australia, Silanna UV supplies far–UV–C light sources for water quality sensing, gas sensing, disinfection, and HPLC (high–performance liquid chromatography) applications.

Silanna UV's innovative approach enables UV LED technology to reach shorter wavelengths, spanning 230 nm to 265 nm across the deep–UV–C and far–UV–C ranges. The company holds unique epitaxy technology and multiple patents related to UV LED development. Through its proprietary UV LED technology, Silanna UV continues to push wavelength boundaries, creating new possibilities for advanced sensing and analytical applications. To learn more, please visit https://silannauv.com .

Media Contact

Monique Yang

02-28825577

[email protected]

SOURCE Silanna UV