Silanna UV Introduces TO-Can Package Format for 235nm and 255nm UV-C LEDs

High-performance, hermetically sealed packages ideal for sensing applications

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silanna UV is pleased to announce the release of two new products in its SF1 235nm and SN3 255nm series of UV-C LEDs: the SF1-3T9B5L1 and the SN3-5T9B5L1.

Silanna UV TO-Can Package Format for 235nm and 255nm UV-C LEDs

Silanna UV's new UV-C LEDs feature the Transistor Outline (TO-can) package format, which consists of a header and a cap that together form a hermetically sealed package. This innovative design protects sensitive semiconductor components within the package. The header supplies power to the encapsulated components, while the cap enables the transmission of optical signals. The strong weld between the cap and the header provides hermetic protection to the die, and the ball lens offers a narrow viewing angle for the high irradiance required in most sensing applications.

An industrial standard TO-39 footprint, using a steel header with a gold coating. These devices have ESD protection and contain no mercury. The TO-39 package has an 18-degree viewing angle enhancing radiant intensity and measurement resolution.

SF1-3T9B5L1: SF1 235nm Far UV-C LED

The SF1-3T9B5L1 is a far UV-C emitting device with a peak wavelength of 235nm, making it effective for water quality detection of Nitrate (NO3) and Nitrite (NO2), gas detection of Carbon dioxide (CO2), and liquid chromatography.

SN3-5T9B5L1: SN3 255nm Deep UV-C LED

The SN3-5T9B5L1 is a powerful deep UV-C LED with a peak wavelength of 255nm, making it effective for water quality detection of COD (chemical oxygen demand) and TOC (total organic carbon), as well as gas detection for Ozone (O3) and medical analyzers. It has a high optical output power, making it suitable for a range of applications including chemical and biological analysis, water quality monitoring, gas sensing, and liquid chromatography.

High stability and performance UV-C LEDs

Both the SF1-3T9B5L1 and SN3-5T9B5L1 offer excellent stability and performance, with less than 0.5 percent drift and fluctuation in a steady state. They are also compatible with off-the-shelf optical systems, making them a convenient and reliable choice for sensing applications.

Silanna UV looks forward to continuing to provide high-quality UV-C LED solutions to its customers.

Further details of Silanna's new TO-can package UV-C LEDs are available at:

https://silannauv.com/products or contact the Sales Team at [email protected] .

About Silanna UV

The Silanna Group is an Australian semiconductor manufacturer established in 2006. Privately funded since being acquired from Peregrine Semiconductor in 2008, Silanna UV is an ISO 9001:2015 certified solution provider for UV-C LED manufacturing. Based in Brisbane, Australia, Silanna UV provides far UV-C light sources for water quality sensors, gas sensors, disinfection, and HPLC (High-performance liquid chromatography) applications. Silanna UV's innovative approach allows UV LED technology to push toward shorter wavelengths, from 230nm to 265nm, including deep UV-C and far UV-C ranges. The company holds unique epitaxy technology and holds patents related to UV LED technology. With its unique UV LED technology, Silanna UV strives to create new possibilities by pushing UV wavelength boundaries to the limit. To learn more, please visit http://www.silannauv.com/.

