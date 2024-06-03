Silanna UV Launches New 235nm Quad High-Power Far-UVC LED at ICFUST 2024 in Scotland

Mercury-Free UV LED Source with ESD Protection in a Compact 6.8mm Package

BRISBANE, Australia, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silanna UV will launch a new 235nm Quad High-Power far-UVC LED at the International Congress on Far-UVC Science and Technology 2024 (ICFUST) this June. As a sponsor of the event, which takes place at the University of St Andrews in Scotland from June 19 to 21, Silanna UV will showcase their latest deep-UVC and far-UVC LED innovations.

Silanna UV SF1-3M1FWL1 235nm Quad High-Power Far-UVC LED

New, Compact High-Power Far UVC LED

The SF1-3M1FWL1 is a high-power, far-UVC emitting device, with a peak wavelength of 235nm in a compact LED package, enabling a variety of new applications and potential markets. This innovative 235nm UV LED is extremely effective for surface disinfection, air purification, medical device sterilization, home appliance sterilization, and liquid chromatography.

Silanna UV's new component, protected by a US patent, offers a typical viewing angle of 125 degrees and a typical output power of over 3mW at 30mA.

SF1-3M1FWL1 UV LED Benefits and Applications

Unlike the outdated UV lamps still used in many high-value critical applications and legacy situations, Silanna UV's easy-to-implement LED replacements shine with superior energy efficiency and cooler operation. Free of mercury, these LEDs offer significant environmental and regulatory advantages. Moreover, their robustness greatly reduces maintenance and replacement costs.

The Surface Mount (SMD) SF1-3M1FWL1 UV LED component provides flexibility for application design and assembly. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection is integrated in the UV LED's small-footprint 6.8 square mm package. Standard Tape and Reel or Gel-Pak packing options are available for manufacturers and users while Silanna UV also offers pre-solder on a starboard for an eco-friendly evaluation.

Sponsor For Far-UVC Technology Event at St Andrews, Scotland

ICFUST 2024 is the only three-day congress dedicated to Far-UVC technology. This pivotal global gathering bridges the gap between cutting-edge research and industry, by connecting researchers, innovators, and policymakers from around the world. This year, ICFUST takes place at the historic and renowned St Andrews University in Scotland, UK. The event will address emerging challenges across sectors including public health, drinking water, wastewater treatment, air pollution, hospital infections, ballast water treatment, and industrial effluent management. Silanna UV is proud to be a sponsor of this unique event.

Find Out More

Learn more about Silanna UV's innovative new SF1-3M1FWL1 235nm high-power Far-UVC LED at: https://silannauv.com/products/sf1-quad-highpower/



About Silanna UV

The Silanna Group is an Australian semiconductor manufacturer established in 2006. Privately funded since being acquired from Peregrine Semiconductor in 2008, Silanna UV is an ISO 9001:2015 certified solution provider for UVC LED manufacturing. Based in Brisbane, Australia, Silanna UV provides far UVC light sources for water quality sensors, gas sensors, disinfection, and HPLC (High-performance liquid chromatography) applications. Silanna UV's innovative approach allows UV LED technology to push toward shorter wavelengths, from 230nm to 265nm, including deep UVC and far UVC ranges. The company holds unique epitaxy technology and holds patents related to UV LED technology. With its unique UV LED technology, Silanna UV strives to create new possibilities by pushing UV wavelength boundaries to the limit.

To learn more, please visit https://silannauv.com/ .

