Silent Eight secures AIA as its latest client

News provided by

Silent Eight

Apr 14, 2024, 20:00 ET

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Eight, a leading regTech firm specializing in machine learning  solutions for compliance, today announced it has secured its latest client, AIA - the largest pan Asian life and health insurer.

Silent Eight's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Iris, will be used to support AIA's financial crime  compliance screening processes, across multiple jurisdictions. 

Matt Leaney, Chief Revenue Officer at Silent Eight commented: "Silent Eight is delighted to be  working with AIA and we look forward to supporting their compliance controls through the use of  AI."

Hritesh Mehta, Head of Group Compliance at AIA, added: "Integrating Silent Eight's capabilities  will enable us to streamline our financial crime compliance screening processes. This reflects our  steadfast commitment to safeguarding our customers and protecting our business integrity."

About Silent Eight:

Silent Eight leverages AI to develop crime-reducing compliance platforms for the world's leading  financial institutions in over 150 markets. The company partners with investigators to target bad  actors in the financial system and offers a range of innovative solutions for sanctions, payments,  adverse news, transaction monitoring and politically exposed people.

SOURCE Silent Eight

Also from this source

Silent Eight secures AIA as its latest client

Silent Eight secures AIA as its latest client

Silent Eight, a leading regTech firm specializing in machine learning solutions for compliance, today announced it has secured its latest client, AIA ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics