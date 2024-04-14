Silent Eight secures AIA as its latest client

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Eight, a leading regTech firm specializing in machine learning solutions for compliance, today announced it has secured its latest client, AIA - the largest pan Asian life and health insurer.

Silent Eight's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Iris, will be used to support AIA's financial crime compliance screening processes, across multiple jurisdictions.

Matt Leaney, Chief Revenue Officer at Silent Eight commented: "Silent Eight is delighted to be working with AIA and we look forward to supporting their compliance controls through the use of AI."

Hritesh Mehta, Head of Group Compliance at AIA, added: "Integrating Silent Eight's capabilities will enable us to streamline our financial crime compliance screening processes. This reflects our steadfast commitment to safeguarding our customers and protecting our business integrity."

About Silent Eight:

Silent Eight leverages AI to develop crime-reducing compliance platforms for the world's leading financial institutions in over 150 markets. The company partners with investigators to target bad actors in the financial system and offers a range of innovative solutions for sanctions, payments, adverse news, transaction monitoring and politically exposed people.

