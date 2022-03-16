Silent Generator Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Silent Generator Market by Sound Level (Super Silent, Silent), Fuel (Diesel, Natural Gas), Power Rating (Up to 25 kVA, 25-49 kVA, 50-99 MW, 100-499 kVA, & Above 500 kVA), Phase, Type, Application, End-User Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Silent Generator Market size will grow to USD 4.1 billion by 2027 (forecast year) from USD 3.0 billion in 2022 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Silent generators are machines that convert mechanical energy into electricity. They can be used for residential, commercial, as well as industrial purposes. They are widely preferred because of their reliable performance, ease of operation, and soundproof enclosure. The increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply from several end users in the healthcare, telecom, and mining sectors and educational institutions, commercial complexes, and residential spaces is expected to fuel the demand for silent generators during the forecast period.

The silent generators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Based on the sound level of silent generator systems, the silent segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027. Super silent generators sound level is below 60 (dB) and silent generators sound level ranges between 60 (dB) to 70 (dB). Silent generators are useful in schools, hospitals, courts, etc. whereas super silent generators are very much helpful for residential and commercial purpose.

Stationary segment by type is projected to emerge as the largest segment for Silent Generator Market

The stationary segment, by type, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Stationary generators fulfill urgent power requirements of business. Stationary generators can also be used as standby generators for power backup to essential equipment and services for a short period of until utility power is restored. These generators are used when backup power requirements are low or only temporary. Silent portable generators can be used for residential purpose, for recreational purpose, at construction sites, at farms and during camping trips.

By phase, single phase segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Based on the phase of silent generator systems, the single phase is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027. The Silent Generator Market is segmented by phase, into single phase generator and three phase generators. Three phase generators have three conductor wire, has large load capacity and can be used for industrial purposes. Single phase generators have high maintenance cost and are less efficient as compared to three phase generators. Single phase generators are ideal for devices which require small loads or home appliances.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Silent Generator Market"

206 – Tables

63 – Figures

270 – Pages

Up to 25 kVA segment by power rating is expected to emerge as the largest segment for Silent Generator Market

The Up to 25 kVA segment, by power rating, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The Silent Generator Market has been segmented, based on power rating, 25 kVA, 25 kVA – 49 kVA, 50 kVA – 99 kVA, 100 kVA – 499 kVA, and above 500 kVA. Growth in the above 500 kVA segment is mainly driven by the growing oil & gas and healthcare industries in North America and the increasing demand for distributed power generation in industries in Asia Pacific.

The diesel segment, by fuel, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

Based on the fuel of silent generator systems, the diesel component is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027. The Silent Generators Market by fuel type is classified into diesel, natural gas and others. Diesel generators are used for emergency purpose and come with single and three phase. Companies like Atlas Copco, Cummins, Generac and Mahindra Powerol are top producer of silent diesel generators. The natural gas generators are environment friendly. Companies such as Generac, Honda are key players for silent natural gas generators. The other generator fuel types include petrol, LPG, biodiesel, coal gas, producer gas, and propane gas-based generators.

The standby and peak segment is expected to dominate the Silent Generator Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The standby and peak segment, by application, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The standby generators are very useful in power outages and blackouts and are driving the market growth globally. Increased industrialization has boosted growth opportunities for silent generators driven by reliability on backup power solutions.

The residential segment is expected to dominate the Silent Generator Market, by end-user, during the forecast period.

The Silent Generator Market has been segmented, by end user, into residential, commercial, and industrial. Generators used for residential purposes should be compact, noise-free, and affordable; here, silent generators are helpful. Frequent blackouts and severe weather conditions across various regions are expected to boost the demand for residential silent generators. In commercial use, silent generators could be the ideal option for healthcare facilities, courts, and educational institutions, since these are silent zones. These generators can also be used in the hotel industry as well as offices. The increasing applications of commercial silent generators in small business establishments are expected to boost their demand in the Silent Generators Market globally. Silent generators can be beneficial for industrial use, such as at construction sites, manufacturing units, and power generation plants. The industrial sector produces a high level of noise during their operations; silent generators can help to overcome this problem.

North America is expected to lead the Silent Generator Market

North America accounted for a 36.8% share of the Silent Generator Market in 2022. The countries covered in the region are US, Canada, Mexico and the Rest of North America. North America is projected to hold the largest size of the Silent Generator Market during the forecast period due to the growth of the industrial sector. The demand for energy in the mining and oil & gas industries is likely to propel market growth. Increased shale gas developments in the region are also fueling the growth of diesel fuel-type silent generators.

The key players include Atlas Copco (Sweden), Cummins Inc. (US), Generac (US), Rolls-Royce Holdings(UK), Honda (Japan).

