Silex Partners with NEWRACOM to Launch the Industry's first 802.11ah Solution for IoT

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology America , a global leader in wired and wireless networking solutions, announced the launch of SX-NEWAH , the industry's first 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow) Sub 1 GHz Module.

Powered by NEWRACOM's NRC7292 system on a chip, SX-NEWAH is compliant with the IEEE 802.11ah standard and operates in the Sub 1 GHz license-exempt band. This unique new technology enables 1km+ long-range connectivity while maintaining low power requirements and high client count. By extending the capability of Wi-Fi to connect at distances previously not attainable, 802.11ah enables unlimited possibilities for remote control and monitoring, smart devices, and industrial IoT applications.

Built to comply with IEEE 802.11 standards, unlike other existing LPWAN's, such as LoRa and Sigfox, SX-NEWAH can seamlessly expand the capabilities of existing networks without having to invest in complex and costly gateways and translators.

By operating on a lower frequency band below 1 GHz, IEEE 802.11ah signals can penetrate through walls and other physical barriers, offering greater range and robustness compared to current 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi technologies. Additionally, Sub 1 GHz connectivity is also critical for a new generation of low-power-consumption devices, maintaining several power-saving features that enable IoT devices to communicate at selected intervals, thus saving battery power.

Silex has teamed up with NEWRACOM to bring the first commercially available 802.11ah embedded solution to the market. The announcement of SX-NEWAH adds a unique value to Silex Technology's embedded wireless and wireless product portfolio that has been selected by several global OEM customers with "Always-On" robust and reliable connectivity needs.

"Our HaLow chipset is at the heart of a big swing wave in the IoT ecosystem," says Frank Lin, VP Sales and Marketing, NEWRACOM. "HaLow's distinct and competitive functionality of long-range coverage with relatively higher data rate will give the IoT industry a great momentum to introduce new, improved, and even never-imagined IoT services and related numberless devices."

"SX-NEWAH offers the unique ability to streamline data transfer interoperability with existing TCP/IP networks while meeting long-range data transfer with low power consumption," said Keith Sugawara, CEO and President, Silex Technology America. "As the first 802.11ah Wi-Fi solution for IoT devices on the market, we see the endless possibilities SX-NEWAH provides in the optimization of connectivity across various applications, including industrial sensors, elderly monitoring, security surveillance, building automation, and agricultural IoT."

SX-NEWAH Key Features:

1/2/4 MHz bandwidth support

A data rate up to 15 Mbps

Low power mode operation (Legacy, WMM-PS, TWT)

Enterprise-grade Wi-Fi security

A dedicated SPI host interface

Scalability – Can support many connected devices per access point

Various peripheral interfaces for sensor devices

Manufacturing tools for configuration testing

Diagnostics and DUT tools to test indoor and outdoor performance

Modular Certifications for North America ( Europe and Japan planned)

About Silex Technology America, Inc.

Silex Technology builds on more than 40 years of hardware and software connectivity know-how and IP, custom design development experience, and in-house manufacturing capabilities, bringing value to customers with a foundation of technical expertise. With relentless attention to quality, exclusive access to Qualcomm Atheros expertise, and strategic partnerships with leading semiconductor providers, Silex Technology is the global leader in reliable Wi-Fi connectivity for products ranging from a medical device to a document imaging product to a video or digital display. With Silex Technology, customers get a single vendor that provides hardware and software support from design through manufacturing, resulting in the creation of one successful product after another. https://www.silextechnology.com/ .

About NEWRACOM

NEWRACOM, Inc., located in Lake Forest, CA, has speedily become a leading developer and fabless of IoT-enabled wireless connectivity chipsets. We specially provide a broad range of Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11ah and IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) that cover various connectivity needs in our lives. With its extensive and diverse Wi-Fi solutions, NEWRACOM enables customers to do what we call "one-stop shopping," giving a comprehensive solution that can serve multiple IoT applications, including Smart Grid, Wearables, Smart Home, and Office, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation. For more information, please visit online at http://www.newracom.com .

