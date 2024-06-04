Silex Technology Announces New Wi-Fi HaLow™ Products to Extend Wi-Fi Communication Range the Farthest

Silex's highest transmission power for Wi-Fi HaLow keeps Wi-Fi devices connected over 10x the distance of the typical Wi-Fi range.

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology America, Inc., a global leader in providing reliable wireless networking solutions, has announced the high-performance Wi-Fi HaLow™ products, AP-150AH and EX-150AH. These products extend Wi-Fi device communication range 10x further than typical Wi-Fi distances and achieve the longest Wi-Fi HaLow communication range available on the market today. The AP-150AH-US and EX-150AH-US support the long-range wireless standard IEEE802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow) to communicate with each other and uniquely feature the highest transmission power for Wi-Fi HaLow communication.

AP-150AH, Silex Wi-Fi HaLow Access Point

The pair of the AP-150AH-US and the EX-150AH-US enables users to transfer data from Wi-Fi devices over a farther distance through the Wi-Fi HaLow network, significantly reducing the need for Wi-Fi repeaters and relays.

Features and Benefits of AP-150AH-US

The longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow local area network creation enabled by the highest transmission power Wi-Fi HaLow module, SX-SDMAH

High data throughput Wi-Fi HaLow access point to support maximum of 32.5Mbps bit rate

Interoperability with other Wi-Fi HaLow devices

Features and Benefits of EX-150AH-US

Extended communication range for Wi-Fi devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, through Wi-Fi HaLow network

Long-range communication for video, images, and audio data over license-free radio frequency

Interoperability with other Wi-Fi HaLow access point

Easy and more affordable installation to extend Wi-Fi device communication range by paring with the AP-150AH-US

Use Cases

It is expected to be used across a wide array of fields, including factories, logistics and warehouses, construction, and medical facilities.

Wi-Fi camera installation where Wi-Fi or Ethernet network cannot be placed

Real-time measurement data transfer from Wi-Fi equipment used for land/site survey over long distances

Real-time data transfer from Wi-Fi equipped telemetry devices over long distances

Real-time data transfer from tablet or mobile devices during the facility maintenance/inspection

Wi-Fi equipment installation where Wi-Fi coverage is poor

Tentative LAN installation where LTE/5G and Wi-Fi are not available

Learn more

More information about both products is available on our website (silextechnology): AP-150AH-US and EX-150AH-US.

Availability

The AP-150AH-US and EX-150AH-US will be available on July 15, 2024. Contact [email protected] for more details.

About Silex Technology America, Inc.

Silex Technology is a global leader in providing reliable and secure wireless connectivity solutions, backed by decades of Wi-Fi connectivity experience, subject matter expert engineers, and unrivaled customer support capabilities. We offer a single-vendor solution from design to manufacturing, as well as flexible customization services to help device manufacturers and system providers achieve an always-on experience in the most demanding environments. For more information, visit silextechnology.com.

Media Contact:

Ann Le

[email protected]

657-218-5199

