Silex Technology Enters New Partnership Agreement with French Distributor Matlog

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology, a global leader in Wi-Fi connectivity solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with French electronic component distributor, Matlog. Under the new partnership agreement, Matlog will sell and distribute Silex Technology Wi-Fi modules to its broad base of customers in France.

"We always strive to provide Matlog customers with best-in-class Wi-Fi connectivity solutions in this rapidly advancing tech landscape," said Baudouin Droulers, President of Matlog. "Silex Technology's robust Wi-Fi product portfolio and decades of expertise in the wireless space will give our customers the competitive advantage they need as they expand their development of IoT technologies and devices."

With Silex Technology Wi-Fi modules, Matlog customers can add Wi-Fi connectivity to their products and create more marketable devices. Silex provides turn-key solutions under one roof, including pre- and post-integration support to help customers get to market quickly.

"With Matlog's history of growth and success, Silex is looking forward to providing Matlog customers secure, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity solutions to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape," said Jean-Marie Dubois, Managing Director of Silex Technology, Europe. "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in expanding our reach and strengthening our presence in the French market."

For more information on Silex Technology products and solutions, please contact [email protected].

About Silex Technology

Silex Technology enables secure and reliable connectivity for essential applications that Absolutely Must Connect. Built on nearly 50 years of hardware and software connectivity know-how and IP, custom design development experience, and in-house manufacturing capabilities, Silex Technology brings value to customers as a single, global provider of connectivity solutions delivering unrivaled service, support, and product quality, from design through manufacturing. To learn more, visit https://www.silextechnology.com.

About Matlog

Matlog is a leading supplier of electronic products and technology solutions, offering a wide range of display products and touch solutions, embedded systems, wireless connectivity solutions, industrial computing and batteries. Matlog also offers design, development and technical support services to help customers integrate technologies into their applications.

