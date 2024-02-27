Silex Technology Launches High-Performance, Industrial-Grade Wi-Fi HaLow Module Powered by Morse Micro Technology

Silex SDIO/SPI Module Powered by Morse Micro MM6108 SoC Pushes the Boundaries of Wi-Fi HaLow Capabilities

SANTA ANA, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silex Technology America, Inc., a global provider of leading wireless networking solutions, in collaboration with Morse Micro, the leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor, today introduced a new industrial-grade Wi-Fi HaLow module developed for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The new SX-SDMAH module combines the robust features of Silex's wireless modules, renowned for their small form factor, extended temperature range, and product longevity, with Morse Micro's MM6108 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, which maximizes wireless range, coverage area and power efficiency for IoT devices.

Silex's SX-SDMAH Wi-Fi HaLow module

This strategic partnership capitalizes on Silex Technology's legacy of more than 40 years in hardware and software connectivity and Morse Micro's pioneering role in developing Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow solutions. Silex also offers turnkey services and the extended support needed to make Wi-Fi HaLow integration fast and seamless.

The SX-SDMAH module is designed to deliver unparalleled connectivity performance, with extended long range (more than 3 kilometers), ultra-low power consumption, and compatibility with numerous IoT applications, from smart homes to industrial automation. Target applications include Wi-Fi HaLow access points, gateways, Ethernet wireless bridges, Wi-Fi extenders, IP cameras, 3D scanners, GNSS receiver, vehicle telemetry devices, and high-end sensors.

"We're proud to partner with Morse Micro to deliver next-generation Wi-Fi HaLow modules that will enable Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow products for the growing global demand for long-range, low-power IoT connectivity," said Satoru Kumashiro, senior product manager at Silex Technology America. "Morse Micro is advancing the Wi-Fi HaLow market with best-in-class Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs that can extend the wireless connectivity of IoT devices to three kilometers, well beyond the reach of conventional Wi-Fi."

"Silex is a pacesetter in wireless module solutions for the expanding IoT ecosystem, and we are delighted to partner with them in developing the new SX-SDMAH module," said Phillip Kumin, SVP of Worldwide Sales and Business Development at Morse Micro. "Our collaboration will accelerate time-to-market and simplify the development process for a wide range of IoT products based on the Wi-Fi HaLow IEEE 802.11ah standard. Together, we're building momentum for Wi-Fi HaLow as the long-range protocol for IoT connectivity."

Silex SX-SDMAH Wi-Fi HaLow Module Features (US Version):

Sub-GHz 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow radio module operating in the 902-928 MHz bands for the United States and Canada , with superior penetration of physical barriers

and , with superior penetration of physical barriers Long-distance wireless connectivity with 3 km range and large network capacity

1/2/4/8 MHz channel bandwidth support

Up to 32.5 Mbps PHY bit rate

Transmission power of +24 dBm

Access point and station mode

SDIO/SPI interface for Linux OS and SPI for FreeRTOS

Advanced security features including WPA3 and Wi-Fi Enhanced Open

Surface mount small form-factor module: 17 mm x 18 mm x 2.65 mm with integrated MHF-1 antenna connector

Industrial temperature range of -40 oC to +85 oC

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

Operating in the sub-GHz frequency band, the Wi-Fi HaLow IEEE 802.11ah standard was designed from the ground up for the IoT, offering an optimal combination of extended range, power efficiency, long battery life for wireless devices, superior penetration of barriers, large network capacity, advanced security, and Wi-Fi compatibility.

Webinar

To learn more about Wi-Fi HaLow, register for the upcoming webinar on March 6 at 8am PT / 11am ET, "Extending the Boundaries of Wi-Fi HaLow Solutions." Register now.

Availability

The SX-SDMAH module and evaluation kit are available now in the United States and Canada. Contact [email protected] to start a design evaluation.

About Silex Technology America, Inc.

Silex Technology is a global leader in providing reliable and secure wireless connectivity solutions, backed by decades of Wi-Fi connectivity experience, subject-expert engineers and unrivaled customer support capabilities. We offer a single-vendor solution from design to manufacturing, as well as flexible customization services to help device manufacturers and system providers achieve an always-on experience in the most demanding environments. For more information, visit Silex's website at www.silextechnology.com.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/ .

Media contact:

Ann Le

[email protected]

657-218-5199

